BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual awards banquet Saturday to honor its members and their service for 2021.
Chief Aaron Thramer briefly spoke about how the year went for the department before honoring the Belle Fourche crew’s members who especially exhibited what the heart of a community volunteer.
Thramer said that 2021 was a busy year for the department. Typically, he said the crews respond to approximately 120-125 calls each year. Last year, that number rose to 167 – 27 grass fires; 35 car accidents, three of which were fatal accidents within one week of one another; 14 structure fires, among others.
“That’s a pretty substantial increase,” Thramer said.
The department’s average response time over 2021 was 14 minutes and 58 seconds.
Thramer expressed special gratitude for neighboring departments who’ve assisted the department over the years.
“We’ve done a lot of mutual aid over the last year with Spearfish (Fire Department), with Nisland,” he said. “And without having those two great neighbors as close as we have them, a lot of things could have gone a lot worse over the last year. And I can’t stress enough how much I appreciate the relationship we have with those two departments.”
The 2021 Rookie of the Year award was presented to Company 1’s Carl Hulin.
“He shows up for most everything,” Thramer said. “He’s definitely a hand that can be counted on; he’s very dependable.”
Company 3’s Zane Adolph was awarded the Firefighter of the Year.
“(Adolph) definitely earned it (the award),” Thramer said. “He’s a standup guy, very dependable. He does the extra work that’s needed at the hall, not just on scene. He takes pride in what he does, he takes ownership in what he does.”
Company 3 was named the department’s 2021 Company of the Year.
Travis and Kira Anderson, who live near the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall, were recognized as the Friend of the Fire Department for 2021 for helping keep an eye on the hall over the past handful of years.
Next, the department recognized Butte County Dispatch, represented by Dispatch Coordinator Vicki Greenwood, as the Business Friend of the Fire Department of 2021.
