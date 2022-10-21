BELLE FOURCHE— On Monday, Belle Fourche City Council approved to award Project 2022-17, Day Street water improvements, to Woelber Excavating, LLC.
The council also approved to remove the asphalt paving portion of the project, and save it for a later date.
According to the bid, the scope of work for the project will consist of furnishing and installing approximately 680 lineal feet of eight inch and 40 feet of 6-inch water mains, a new fire hydrant, 300 feet of water service lines, valves, fittings, sidewalk replacement, and curb and gutter replacement.
The awarded bid was $172,940.
The Day Street water improvement project will begin work today, Rand Woelber of Woelber Engineering said.
Woelber also discussed how long the project should take.
“If everything goes right, we’re hoping about a few weeks to a month. But there could be stuff that changes as we go along.” Woelber said. “We’re hoping it won’t take too long.”
The company is coming up on six years of service, and plans on using four to five of its employees for the project.
Woelber said that the company plans on bidding on the next project that comes up for the city as well.
“We just like working with the city of Belle, and we’re local.” Woelber said.
City Engineer Brent Hardy said that there was an error in unit price versus total price in Woelber Excavating’s bid that affected the asphalt paving portion of the project. Although the company was still the lowest bid with that error, Hardy said it made more fiscal sense for the city to move the asphalt paving to a project in the future.
The paving is expected to be complete with the Seventh Avenue water project, which will repair damage to Belle Fourche River crossing. Hardy believes this project will take place this winter or next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.