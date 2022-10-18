bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — On Oct. 3, the Belle Fourche City Council approved of a professional service agreement between Belle Fourche Economic Development (EDC) and the city with a caveat to not exceed $90,000 for the yearly budget, pending legal review.

Under the agreement, the corporation will agree to provide services including: economic development, expansion, growth and retention in retail, as well as residential and industrial development for the Belle Fourche community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.