BELLE FOURCHE — On Oct. 3, the Belle Fourche City Council approved of a professional service agreement between Belle Fourche Economic Development (EDC) and the city with a caveat to not exceed $90,000 for the yearly budget, pending legal review.
Under the agreement, the corporation will agree to provide services including: economic development, expansion, growth and retention in retail, as well as residential and industrial development for the Belle Fourche community.
The corporation will be one of the primary economic development advocates for the city and advise the city on opportunities for all types of development as well as threats to the economy.
The corporation will actively be providing community development programs and connections to local, regional, state, and federal programs, which help Belle Fourche grow and enhance services and community development.
The agreement, not yet finalized, is slated to be a three-year contract and budgetary line item to be reviewed annually, and terminated on Dec. 31, 2025.
The agreement may be terminated for cause on a 30-day notice by either party due to a party breaching a material obligation under this agreement, or a party dissolving, liquidating, or otherwise discontinues all of its business operations.
In the event of termination, The corporation must return any unallocated funds to the city of Belle Fourche.
Last year, the corporation asked for funds in the amount of $75,000, receiving $55,000. Economic Development Director Hollie Stalder said that having a larger and more consistent budget allows the corporation to provide a more consistent program of work, and increased marketing efforts.
The corporation continues to grow and expand, Stalder said. If erratic funding is replaced with a more consistent set amount, the corporation will have more opportunity for timely work to benefit the community she added.
