RAPID CITY — Most everything a boy can do, a girl can do too.
Grace Belcher, a 17-year-old senior from Central High School in Rapid City, is about to prove that, as she anticipates approval of her Eagle Scout ranking later this month. Belcher, who did not even discover scouting until she was 15 years old, worked her way quickly through the ranks on her way to her goal to become an Eagle Scout. If her rank is approved at the end of October, she will become the first female Eagle Scout in the Black Hills Area Council.
Belcher, who had no intention of joining scouts for most of her childhood, until at 15 years old when she attended a scout meeting with her sister, who was a Webelo. As she worked through learning various different knots and interacting with the other girls in the troop, the teen knew that she had found her niche of activities. When she joined her current Troop 172 in Rapid City, she knew she wanted to shoot for the highest possible achievement in scouting.
“I had so much fun with that,” she said as she recalled her first encounter with the scouting concept and troop. “So, I joined the small girls’ troop that was affiliated with another boys’ troop. They met at the same time and we did some meetings together, and the scoutmaster of my troop really got me motivated. I thought, while I’m here, I might as well go for the whole thing, Eagle Rank. I’ve always been kind of an overachiever. The problem was, I was 15 at the time, so I had to push it to get the rank before I turned 18.”
According to the rules for Boy Scouts of America, the rank of Eagle Scout must be achieved before the age of 18. Belcher’s 18th birthday is in March, and she is hoping that her Eagle Scout ranking will be approved Oct. 28.
In order to achieve the rank, Belcher said she had to work through the six different ranks of scouting rather quickly. Along the way she learned a great deal about good citizenship, healthy physical fitness, developed an exceptional work ethic and honor, cultivated a dedication to her country, and learned several useful skills for surviving in the outdoors. Along with all of that, she learned how to become an effective leader, and that carried over into her Eagle Scout project, which had her delegating tasks and managing a large project to build a pollinator garden at the S.D. Game, Fish, and Parks Outdoor Campus-West in Rapid City. Belcher’s goal with the garden was to build a wildflower garden of a variety of flower types that would bloom throughout the year, in order to provide a constant source of food for local pollinators. This project was also meant to further the purpose of the Outdoor Campus to educate its visitors, by explaining to visitors the importance of pollinators.
The project was a major component of the Eagle Scout distinction, and it required collaboration with various troops from within the Black Hills Council, including her Troop 172 and her brother Troop 72, as well as with state agencies and other volunteers, to make a global difference in this corner of the world.
“For the project you have to lead and delegate people,” Belcher said. “So, it’s not about you doing the project, it’s about gathering helpers to help you. “Scouting has made me want to help people around the world with the talents I have. I chose the project because the population of pollinators are in decline around the world, and I wanted to try and do my part and help them in this little garden that I made. It’s important for me to try and change the world in little bits.”
In addition to her project, Belcher also had to complete 13 required Eagle merit badges, as well as an additional eight elective merit badges. Throughout her entire scouting career, Belcher completed 80 merit badges. She did a total of 18 service hours, and served as a leader in her scouting troop for six months. For her troop of mostly 11- through 15-year-old girls, Belcher said it felt good to set an example for scouting and leadership.
“It feels amazing. There is a lot of responsibility that is involved with that,” she said. “With my troop, I love them like they’re my sisters and it feels really good to be able to show them the Eagle rank is do-able and to trailblaze for everyone. The girls in my troop are super excited about scouts, so they are continuing to rank up very fast because they want to do it.”
As a high school senior, Belcher said achieving the Eagle Scout ranking will definitely help her with her future career goals. The aspiring environmental engineer said having the scouting rank on her resume will give her a leg up for future job opportunities.
“A lot of Eagle Scouts go on to do a lot of leadership in their careers,” she said. “If you mention you’re an Eagle Scout on your resume, people are more likely to hire you because they know you’ve gone through all of that work. They know you’re good at leadership, at helping people and wanting to serve people and being able to manage projects. It’s very important.”
For more information about scouting in the Black Hills, visit https://www.blackhillsbsa.org.
