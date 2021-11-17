Beers, Brats, and Bluegrass to be held Saturday

SPEARFISH — To help raise money for the new band shell project at Spearfish City Park, spearheaded by Spread The Tunes, Inc., the Holiday Inn Convention Center will host the first ever Beer, Brats, and Bluegrass Festival from 5-9 p.m., Saturday.
“Really, the Holiday Inn reached out to us and wanted to put together an event to benefit the band shell and partner up with us and do some music,” explained Zac Eixenberger, with Spread the Tunes.
Eixenberger said the convention center is donating the room, and food for the event, as well as footing the bill for the two bands that will be showcased during the event – “Six Mile Road,” and “Stillhouse Junkies,” who just won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Momentum Band of the Year” Award.
“We booked them a while ago, but since then, they’ve won that Momentum Band of the Year, which is pretty cool,” Eixenberger said.
Tickets for children ages four through 12 start at $10, general admission is $25, which will include a souvenir glass good for two free samples beer pulls from Spearfish Brewing and Crow Peak Brewing. Both breweries will also sell beer at a cash bar during the event.
Eixenberger said, to date, Spread the Tunes has raised right around $75,000 as they’re kicking off they’re end-of-year fundraising push to make it to $100,000 by the end of 2021.
“Williams and Associates and Interstate Engineering are still working on the schematic design,” he said. “That should be finished hear real soon, we’re hoping by the end of the year. And then once we have that, we’ll be able to get firm bids on exact costs on what it’s going to take.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.