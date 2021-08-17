DEADWOOD — Billed as an adult beer run, a challenging course, spanning seven downtown Deadwood locations; complete with stair climbs and requiring less than a half-mile in total exertion absolutely beckons for participation as the Naja Shriners roll out the barrel for their first-ever 1/2K Beer-a-Thon, the perfect respite from the dog days of summer.
The event will kick off from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Shriner Kevin Wagner said registration starts at noon Saturday at Outlaw Square and all funds raised benefit the Naja Shriners and the work they do caring for children.
“You’ll have from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to complete the .5K course,” he said.
The event is a fundraiser in lieu of the Shrine Circus, which was not held in Deadwood this summer.
“We are having a shrine circus in Rapid City this year, but they’re not doing it in the regional communities,” Wagner said. “So we’re doing some other events in the Lead-Deadwood area to supplement, make up some funds from not having the circus.”
Participants will be allowed to chart their own course from Saloon #10 to Outlaw Square.
For example, a Beer-A-Thon participant could start at the Saloon #10, venture over to the Bodega, prepare for an elevation change at Diamond Lil’s, experience an even steeper elevation change at The Elks, then head over to Hickocks, on to His/Hers Ale House, and finish up at The Silverado Deck.
“It’s not a go to one place at a certain time and then go to the next place,” Wagner said. “It’s meant for anybody who’s participating to go to those establishments between the 1-5 p.m. racecourse timeline. It’s a pretty challenging course, as you can see. We have some elevation changes, there. You’ve got to go up the stairs to the Elks, go up the stairs to Diamond Lil’s, so there are some challenges to the course.”
Wagner said the aforementioned seven businesses are partnering with the Naja Shriners and open container will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
“We will have standard Deadwood Event cups,” Wagner said. “For your $30 registration, you will get an event t-shirt, an event cup, and goodies thrown in from some of the liquor distributors. The actual locations, themselves, will have anywhere from free beer to half-off beer and spirits and maybe even some shot deals.”
An bonus that will add to the race vibe?
“We actually do have customized racing bib numbers, just like a marathon, as your indicator that you’re part of the event,” Wagner said. “We’ll do a drawing. We’ll have a finish line set up at Outlaw Square and then we’ll have kind of a ‘cool down,’ a post-race hydration station. We’ve got a couple kegs.”
Wagner said the funds raised at Saturday’s event would go to the Shriner’s transportation fund, which provides free rides to medical destinations for children and families, as well as free housing and meals while they’re doctoring.
“We’ve got over 650 current Shrine patients in Western South Dakota,” Wagner said. “They’re orthopedic patients or burn victim patients and they’re going to the hospital in Minneapolis to get fitted for different prosthetics and, obviously, as children grow, they need to be resized and refitted.”
The event is limited to 300 participants and the entry fee is $30 per person.
