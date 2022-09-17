LEAD — The city of Lead has been buzzing with bees, and soon the town will have a visual reminder of how the tiny insect serves as a model for how hard work combines with reverie to make dreams come true.

Using a South Dakota Arts Council Residents for Recovery grant, four artists in town have been working to paint a large mural on the side of Lead’s Christ Church Episcopal garage wall. They also provided an educational opportunity for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. In painting the mural, artists Cary Thrall, Eric Jones, Ammerette Deibert, and Chelsie Bauer are using mixed media to depict a beehive, with a quote from Emily Dickinson.

