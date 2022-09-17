LEAD — The city of Lead has been buzzing with bees, and soon the town will have a visual reminder of how the tiny insect serves as a model for how hard work combines with reverie to make dreams come true.
Using a South Dakota Arts Council Residents for Recovery grant, four artists in town have been working to paint a large mural on the side of Lead’s Christ Church Episcopal garage wall. They also provided an educational opportunity for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. In painting the mural, artists Cary Thrall, Eric Jones, Ammerette Deibert, and Chelsie Bauer are using mixed media to depict a beehive, with a quote from Emily Dickinson.
The quote reads, “To make a prairie it takes a clover and one bee, One clover, and a bee. And reverie. The reverie alone will do, If bees are few.”
Thrall said the quote is one that has always inspired her as an artist, and the group selected it because of its symbolism related to creativity.
“It’s directly connected to creativity,” Thrall said. “The symbolism within the quote is talking about the day-to-day work. The bees are doing that day-to-day work and the reverie is that creative piece of it. It’s just that kind of inspirational sort of thing that speaks to all walks of life, because everybody is doing that nitty gritty work day to day that the bees do too. Having that creative reverie piece, I think everybody has that in their dreams of whatever they want to do with their life.”
Jones agreed, saying that he hopes the artwork reminds people of the importance of combining creativity and hard work.
“There needs to be creativity within the community, for the kids especially,” he said. “Whatever they’re going to grow up and do, it’s just beneficial to have that creative mindset. Whether you’re a plumber or carpenter or artist, or if you work at the grocery store or whatever, it’s (important) to keep your mind in that creative mode where you can be the best at whatever it is that you do.”
The mural is just one piece of the overall project, which is being sponsored by the Lead-Deadwood Arts Council. The artists also collaborated with Kiah Crowley of Sunrise Hives, of Spearfish, to present a class to students at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. The class focused on the importance of bees. During the class, students had an opportunity to create artwork related to bees, which Thrall said is expected to be displayed on vinyl wraps around the utility boxes at the Manuel Brothers Park splash pad and at the Handley Recreation Center building.
“Be developing a team of co-creators who (offered) the mini-lesson and completed the final artwork, this project also models how to work with a generative focus,” Thrall said. “Lead is witnessing a growth spurt in every arena, including arts programming. This has brought in new artists seeking opportunities. For these connections, our plan supports local, established artists who (have mentored) youth and emerging creatives through volunteer opportunities to assist with the mini lesson, the mural completion and to celebrate their artwork publicly.”
The mural, Thrall said, is being created using a variety of outdoor paints that will be sealed to protect the final piece from weather damage. The bees are being constructed out of polycarbonate, painted, and attached to the wall in order to add dimension and depth to the piece. Thrall, who grew up in Lead and who has done several other public artwork pieces, including those displayed on the fence at Manuel Brothers Park, said when the mural is completed she hopes it is something that will grab the public’s attention as a source of joy and inspiration.
“Growing up in a community that is so supportive of creativity and generativity is a big deal,” Thrall said. “I grew up here and that’s why I like to do the work that I do here.”
The project, Thrall said, has been a great team effort among each of the four artists, Crowley and the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center. “The team views this project as an opportunity to continue connecting within Lead, Deadwood and Lawrence County to help people learn and intersect in a communal way through creatively driven and focused events,” Thrall wrote in a prepared statement. “A goal each member of our team continuously strives for is to be creative placemakers who can help bridge the gap in developing and strengthening relationships and partnerships amongst artists, creatives and community members. This work will continue major creative shifts in Lead and the region with purpose. By connecting to and developing a stronger network of invested community members who care about our youth and enjoy an outdoor, open creative atmosphere with artists makes space for powerful conversations and the development of new ideas. Inherently, the learning embedded in our project will help the community grow. The engagements will provide multiple spaces for community members of all ages to connect with new people, experiences and ways of thinking.
