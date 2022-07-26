STURGIS — The Bee Happy Too 4-H Club members are preparing their educational exhibits for the upcoming Meade County Fair/4-H Achievement Days on July 29-30.
The community is welcome to come see their exhibits and learn more about honeybees in the Sturgis Brown High School gym.
The club resumed activities in January of this year after a two-year hiatus.
Beekeeper Allen Godsell is leading the club with assistance from Jenny Voigt, Extension 4-H Youth Program advisor, Administrative Leader Clea Brott, and parent volunteers.
The club currently has 10 members with eight beehives spread across four families and one club apiary — a place where bees are kept. The club apiary is where members can do hands-on learning under Godsell’s guidance.
Club member Quintin Kelly re-joined the club saying he wanted to learn more about bees and get fresh honey.
Koyer Kelly said he re-joined the club because he had enjoyed being part of it before, and he recognizes that the world needs more beekeepers, and that bees can help local hay fields.
Godsell said he is teaching club members how to keep bees with an approach that as organically and discreetly as possible, manages the natural processes of the honeybee, in an unnatural way.
Godsell has taught club members how the bees are living in unnatural surroundings as they are not native to the Americas, nor do they live in neat boxes with pre-made frames of drawn-out honeycomb in the wild.
Club members are learning how to care for the bees throughout the bee’s life cycle and their hives’ annual cycle.
Club member Grace Heeren said she has realized that bees are really amazing creatures.
Club members received scholarships and beehive boxes through the WannaBee Beekeeping club led by Bill and Joan Clements of Dakota Honey & Bee Supply. The WannaBee group meets monthly in Rapid City.
WannaBee club members, Jerry Owens and Wes Barnes, donated beehive boxes in which 4-H club members have established their hives.
“We are glad to report that each hive is growing,” said member Bailey Brott.
Club members also are active in fundraising for the club to purchase supplies needed to manage their hives. They recently hosted a dunking booth at the Scoop Town Car Wash appreciation day on July 15.
Bailey and Samuel Brott, Bee Happy Too Club members, contributed to this story.
