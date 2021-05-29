Beautifying Lead

LEAD — Lead Beautification Committee members Glennis Palmer and Martha Mack work on cleaning up the corner of Siever and Julius streets. The project involves moving rocks on the street corner, laying down liner, and then replacing the rocks for a neat and well-kept look. The Lead Beautification Committee is actively seeking volunteers to help with the effort to spruce up Lead to prepare for the upcoming All School Reunion and summer tourists. On June 2, the committee will be meeting at 8:45 a.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to plant flowers around town.
For more information about how to help, contact Palmer at (307) 660-2384.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.