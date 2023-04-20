SPEARFISH — Beautify Spearfish and The Joy Center at Black Hills State University are teaming up for the first trash clean-up event of the year in Spearfish from 5:45-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“This event marks the five-year anniversary of Beautify Spearfish,” said Kelly Harnett, founder of Beautify Spearfish. “We had our first clean up on April 18, 2018, on St. Joe Street so it is very exciting to be coming back to where it all started.”
The event will start from The Joy Center parking lot, located at 1351 St. Joe St., and cover approximately two miles, including both sides of the road on St. Joe Street, Spearfish Creek, and the rec path.
“We are excited to team up with Beautify Spearfish and help keep our beautiful community free of trash. The central location of The Joy Center makes it the perfect place for the community to gather to clean up St. Joe St., Spearfish Creek, and Rec Path,” said Kanda Guthmiller, Director of The Joy Center.
The event is open to the BHSU and Spearfish community. Beautify Spearfish will provide some vests, rubber gloves, trash grabbers, hand sanitizer in limited quantities courtesy of Heisler’s Hardware, and buckets courtesy of TUF Storm Restoration and Quik Signs. Participants are encouraged to wear bright-colored shirts that are easily seen and to bring their own gloves, hand sanitizer, and any other protective gear they feel is necessary for their safety.
“We would not be able to do what we do without the support of our amazing community members and organizations that partner with us every month to help keep Spearfish clean,” said Harnett.
Please note that children must be supervised, and pets are not allowed at the event. Participants are advised to respect private property, not to go through fences, or walk through yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.