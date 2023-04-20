bhp news.jpg

SPEARFISH  — Beautify Spearfish and The Joy Center at Black Hills State University are teaming up for the first trash clean-up event of the year in Spearfish from 5:45-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“This event marks the five-year anniversary of Beautify Spearfish,” said Kelly Harnett, founder of Beautify Spearfish. “We had our first clean up on April 18, 2018, on St. Joe Street so it is very exciting to be coming back to where it all started.”

