Bear Ridge Road remains open to public

NORTHERN HILLS — As the Northern Hills continue to grow and given the fact that more than 50% of Lawrence County is comprised of federal lands with a long history of access and easements, growing pains as new land owners acclimate to the area are occurring.
Case in point: Bear Ridge Road.
“What can happen is an absence of awareness when people move into a new development, there’s a learning curve that everybody goes through,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean. “You move to a new area, you’re learning the culture, learning, basically, how we get along here in South Dakota, which is tremendous. What happened on Bear Ridge was, some signs were posted that were interpreted as cutting off or restricting access to a historically allowed or established easement. The Forest Service dealt with the issue and, to my knowledge, the matter was resolved peacefully.”
Dean said the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area a couple of times, at best.
“Our interactions were largely positive,” Dean said. “We helped people understand who the right folks were to find a mutual resolve.”
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the issue was a Forest Service matter.
Steve Kozel, district ranger for the Northern Hills Ranger District, explained.
“The Forest Service has easements across private land from county roads to the National Forest Service boundary, public access easements,” Kozel said. “They’re valid easements and the public has access.
Bear Ridge Road is the last road in South Dakota before the Wyoming border and lies approximately one mile east of the Wyoming border.
“It’s right up the Homestake Road,” Kozel said.
In a letter provided to the Lawrence County Commission dated March 15, from Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac and addressed to Brenten LaVelle, who lives along Bear Ridge Road, Tomac indicates receiving a letter from LaVelle postmarked Feb. 23, regarding concerns on the public use of Bear Ridge Road.
“The United States of America was the grantee of three separate rights-of-way easements on portions of Bear Ridge Road, National Forest System Road 131, 131.1, and 131.2 in the County of Lawrence, Sections 7, 8, 17, and 18, Township 6 North, Range 1 East, Black Hills Meridian, South Dakota,” Tomac wrote. “The prior landowners granted to the grantee and its assigns, a 66 ft. wide easement for these three portions of road that cross through private property. The Forest Service has been maintaining these roads commensurate with National Forest management activities, with the last maintenance being performed on 5.1 miles of road in 2018. My staff have ascertained that the Forest can maintain these roads for both administrative and public access per the acquired rights-of-way easement deed.”
Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer with the Black Hills National Forest, said there are several roads in the forest system that are seeing the same type of conflicts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.