Beagle named Principal of the Year

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood Middle School Principal Jay Beagle was named Region 7 Middle School Principal of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals (SDASSP) recently, which now puts him in the running for the statewide award.
“Jay will be one of the finalists for our state Middle School Principal of the Year and that person will not be selected until late January (2021) at our next executive board meeting,” said SDASSP President Todd Foster. “Jay was nominated by his peers in his region for this honor because of his leadership which is evident not only in his district, but throughout his region and across the state.”
Beagle will formally receive the award during the State Principal’s Conference June 14-16, 2021 at The Lodge at Deadwood.
Attaining the honor is no small feat for Beagle, who in addition to his Middle School Principal duties acquired over the course of the 2014-2015 school year, also serves as the district’s special education director, a position he has held since 2010.
Beagle said the award is very unexpected.
“Especially in the year of a global pandemic,” he said. “You wonder if you’re doing a very good job or not. There’s a lot of unknowns and everybody, including the other Region 7 principals and other principals in our state, principals in our country are dealing with things that we’ve never dealt with before, so, you kind of wonder if you’re doing a really good job or not. But, again, the principals in our region are all worthy of this award, but I feel grateful to be chosen as the Region 7 Middle School Principal of the Year.”
What does Beagle enjoy most about being a principal?
“What I really like is the progression and the maturity of the students from sixth-grade to eighth-grade,” he said. “They come in as, basically, elementary students the first semester of their sixth-grade year and to watch kids grow and mature physically, emotionally, and academically over that time is something that is unbelievable to watch. I cherish those moments and really have enjoyed the opportunity that I’ve been given in this school district to guide teachers and guide students on their way and, hopefully, prepare those students for high school.”
Beagle initially earned a mass communications degree from Black Hills State University in 1989 and soon after, gained his elementary education degree from BHSU. He then taught in a few alternative programs in the area and went on to earn his master’s degree in education in 1997 from South Dakota State University.
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said he is excited for Beagle being named the Region Middle School Principal of the Year.
“He shows up every day to work with a positive attitude and a plan to do what is best for our students,” Leikvold said. “His support of the teachers and support staff in the Middle School is outstanding. I know his dual role as Middle School Principal and Special Education Director is quite a lot to handle, but he does it well and does it without complaining. Our district is very appreciative for all he does and lucky to have him.”
Beagle said that any of these types of awards one might get and any praise received from peers is really based upon the people that one serves in the school district.
“The staff and the students and the parents,” he said. “It’s just a reflection, I believe, of the quality of the staff members I have at the middle school. A really seasoned group of teachers that make my job so easy. They are really good at what they do and, in a year of so many unknowns, have really stepped up to the plate and provided education for kids in a variety of ways – face to face and remotely and there’s a lot of trepidation and anxiety that goes along with it, but, I feel that our administration and myself have always supported our teachers and backed them up with whatever they needed and, again, it’s a reflection of how well we’ve hired staff members and the dedication that they have for our children in our school district.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.