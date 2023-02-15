Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person names Lead-Deadwood Maintenance and Transportation Director Bill Snow 2023 Lead-Deadwood School District Employee of the Year, presenting him with a “man bouquet.” Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
LEAD — Entering the Lead-Deadwood Middle School office with her fellow eighth-grade staff mates for a “meeting with Dr. Person,” School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person promptly popped around the corner and presented eighth grade special educator Lisa Beagle with the 2023 Lead-Deadwood Teacher of the Year award.
“I am shocked, and I feel very honored to be chosen the district teacher of the year,” Beagle said. “I can honestly say that I share this honor with everyone on the eighth-grade team. My students and the people I work with every day make me want to come to work and they all make me a better teacher. I feel very lucky to have worked in this district for my entire teaching career.”
Person said Beagle exemplifies what makes the district’s special education program the best in the Black Hills.
“After more than three decades in the district, she still comes to the job every day with a passion for kids,” Person said. “We have several people deserving of this award, so it speaks volumes that Lisa was chosen as the example of everything that makes our special education program special.”
Lead-Deadwood Middle School Principal Jay Beagle said Lisa’s dedication to the students of this school district is unparalleled.
“She has worked with students with some of the most challenging needs and has always been positive about it,” Jay said. “Her ability to build positive and long- lasting relationships with students and parents is remarkable. When in the community it is rare that we don’t run into a parent or student that she hasn’t worked with. A 10-minute trip to the grocery store usually becomes a half hour because she takes the time to find out what is happening in their lives currently. I have learned a great deal from her over the years about being patient and listening to others before acting. I am lucky to have her as a teacher in the middle school but luckier to have her as a lifelong companion.”
Nomination forms submitted anonymously on behalf of Beagle tout her dedication to the students she serves.
“Students often talk to Lisa about their daily struggles and seek guidance from her. In her 34 years, she has touched many lives of her students. Many, to this day, come to the Middle School and say hi to her or talk to her outside of school. She is well-liked by her students, their parents, and staff. She is caring and staff can count on her in need of help,” read a submission from one individual.
“Lisa goes out of her way to help a student. She is willing before school to help and her door is always open,” reads another submission. “All of her students respect her and appreciate what she does for them. She is very approachable, and students don’t hesitate to ask her for help.”
Snow also receives high accolades
Also joined by fellow staff mates and pausing first to take a phone call just prior to his award presentation, Lead-Deadwood School District Maintenance and Transportation Supervisor Bill Snow was presented with an Ace Hardware bucket billed as a “man bouquet” and filled with fix-it goodies, as he was named Lead-Deadwood School District Employee of the Year by Person.
“It is an honor to receive this award,” Snow said.
Person said Snow is the rock in this district.
“A huge part of running an excellent school district is maintaining facilities and infrastructure,” Person said. “Bill is the guy who makes sure that things get done, and no matter what the challenges we are faced with, he almost always meets them with a smile. He is so deserving of this award because some of the challenges we’ve dealt with in the last year, especially while being short-staffed in the maintenance department, have been unprecedented.”
Nomination forms submitted anonymously on behalf of Snow tout his willingness to go above and beyond to get the job done.
“Bill goes above and beyond and truly keeps things running,” said one nomination form. “He makes sure to have vehicles ready, clears the overabundance of snow and always seems to be taking on a new project.”
“Bill is a guy to get things done even when he has no time to do them,” says another form. “Bill has shown kindness and will help with things, even after work. Bill has always been a stand-up guy and easy to work with.”
