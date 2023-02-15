LEAD — Entering the Lead-Deadwood Middle School office with her fellow eighth-grade staff mates for a “meeting with Dr. Person,” School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person promptly popped around the corner and presented eighth grade special educator Lisa Beagle with the 2023 Lead-Deadwood Teacher of the Year award.

“I am shocked, and I feel very honored to be chosen the district teacher of the year,” Beagle said. “I can honestly say that I share this honor with everyone on the eighth-grade team.  My students and the people I work with every day make me want to come to work and they all make me a better teacher.  I feel very lucky to have worked in this district for my entire teaching career.”

