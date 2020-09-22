Be an educated voter

NEWELL –– The Whatever It Takes (WIT) Coalition is slated to host an event Wednesday to educated locals about being an educated voter.
Do you have questions about the amendments being voted on in November Information about that and more will be available a 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Austin Auditorium at the Newell School.
Candidates and other special guests have been invited to attend. Butte County Auditor Elaine Jensen will also have information on voter registration and absentee voting. Those who have not yet registered to vote will be able to do so.
All are invited. The Newell School is located at 501 Dartmouth Ave.
For more information contact Sabrina Harmon at (605) 381-9136.
