Baynes named 2021 BH Roundup Parade Marshals

BELLE FOURCHE –– The 102nd Black Hills Roundup is right around the corner, and Mike and Suze Bayne were named parade marshals for the event’s annual Fourth of July parade.
“I was shocked,” Mike said of his reaction when he heard the news of the honor. “I’m very happy that they (the Roundup committee) did this.”
“It’s a big honor,” Suze said.
The Baynes own and operate Carl’s Trailer Sales in Belle Fourche.
For more than two decades, the Baynes and Carl’s Trailers Sales, have supported some aspect of the annual rodeo’s operations.
“We sponsor one of the bucking chutes,” Mike said, adding that the company also supports the rodeo queen selected each year, providing a trailer for her to use while she does her rodeo circuit rounds throughout her reign.
The pair have owned Carl’s Trailer Sales since they purchased it from Carl Ogaard in 1997. Before that, Mike said that Ogaard sponsored a scholarship for the queen each year. So, for a few years, Mike said they continued with the scholarship, but around 2001, he said they began providing trailers instead.
Additionally, the Baynes have assisted with the Roundup’s community picnic and have entered a Carl’s Trailer Sales float in the Fourth of July parade.
“We’ve always provided flatbeds for quite a few people for their floats,” Suze said.
“It’s just a fun time; everybody enjoys Fourth of July weekend in Belle Fourche,” Mike said. “That’s, to me, the biggest part. It brings a lot of people into town.”
“It’s a neat community event; it’s been going on forever,” Suze said. “So, it’s something that everybody really gets behind in Belle Fourche.”
The couple looks forward to the event each year, estimating that they’ve attended at least one event at the annual rodeo for at least the last 30 years.
“We do every year,” Mike said. “It’s always a busy time. But it’s a good time. (The community has) been a good fit for us.”
The Baynes hold especially fond memories of the Fourth of July parade, recalling that they enjoy getting their staff and family involved in the adventure.
Nearly four decades ago, Mike and Suze met and married in Brookings, where Suze was attending college to become a pharmacist. After she graduated, Mike said the pair wanted to move closer to the area where Suze was raised.
Suze said she grew up on a ranch which raised racehorses in an “extremely rural” region of Montana, even attending a one-room schoolhouse as a child.
“We had an outhouse; we didn’t even have water,” she said.
Mike grew up in a farming community in Kansas.
“We custom harvested wheat,” he said. “From the time that I was 11 (years old), I started going out on wheat harvests.”
Coincidentally, those circumstances led to the couple’s meeting. Mike said that Suze had a grandmother who lived near Hemingford, Neb., where Mike and his family were harvesting, leading to their introduction.
Situated approximately 70 miles from her hometown of Ridge, Mont., Belle Fourche, and its rural, ranching roots fit the bill for the pair to plant roots and grow a family. The couple moved to the area in 1989. The Bayne’s have three children – aged 18, 30, and 32.
Although the couple lives in the country between Spearfish and Belle Fourche, the Belle Fourche community is the one they call home.
“I think it’s just because of our backgrounds, Suze in ranching and me in farming,” Mike said, explaining why the area is the perfect fit for them.
As though it were fated, the couple’s path to Carl’s Trailer Sales also seemed to have some divine intervention. Suze had known Ogaard her entire life, she said.
Ogaard owned a service station in downtown Belle Fourche and was acquainted with Suze’s father.
“So, I had a lot of family in Nebraska and every time I came through, I’d stop there, and he’d change my oil, check my tires, do all that stuff,” she said, adding that Ogaard was like family. “Just somebody you know you can count on if you needed some help.”
While on a trip bringing horses from her family’s Montana ranch back to Brookings, the couple stopped into Carl’s Trailer Sales for assistance and the rest was history. During their pitstop, Mike spoke to Ogaard about looking for a job in the area to relocate to Belle Fourche.
“And he said, ‘Well, I’m looking for a welder,’ and, kind of one thing led to another,” Mike said.
Mike went to work as a welder for Ogaard in 1989. After eight years working, and with an arrangement already in place for a handful of years, the Baynes purchased the business when Ogaard retired.
“Carl owned the business for 30 years,” Mike said. “And we’ve owned it for 24 now. It worked out really good I think for all of us. It gave them a way of retiring, and it gave us a way to get our own business.”
While Mike worked at Carl’s, Suze was employed as a pharmacist in Spearfish, including a 24-year stint in the Walmart Pharmacy. After the purchase of the business, and after retiring from her pharmacist position, Suze has helped run the financial and administrative side of the company.
“And we’ve been very blessed with a business; we have a very loyal customer base, which is kind of the way I grew up … being faithful to the people who took care of you,” Mike said.
Suze said that the business’ employees have been another blessing, explaining that their staff is more like family. In addition to themselves, the Baynes employ 11 people at Carl’s.
So how did the Baynes feel after hearing they were being honored this year by the Black Hills Roundup? Mike said the recognition is humbling.
“I think I feel like something like this makes me feel accepted in the community,” Mike said, explaining that because he’d never been to the area before the couple moved here in their mid- to late-20s, it was important for him to find a place where he could feel comfortable. “This is definitely home now.”
The Black Hills Roundup, slated for June 30 through July 4 this year.
