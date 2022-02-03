RAPID CITY — Jamie Olsen of Brock, Texas, holds the early barrel racing lead following Wednesday’s slack at Rapid City’s Summit Arena at the Monument. This event is part of the Rodeo Rapid City schedule.
Caldwell, Idaho, barrel racer Jessie Telford is second in the standings. Her time was 13.29 seconds.
Two sessions of slack were held Wednesday. The 10 a.m. session featured 20 barrel racers, and the noon session consisted of 29 competitors.
Early standings follow.
1 Jamie Olsen 13.22 seconds
2 Jessie Telford 13.29
3 (tie) Abby Phillips 13.34
3 (tie) Nikki Hansen 13.34
5 Jessica Routier 13.37
6 Maggie Poloncic 13.39
7 Lisa Lockhart 13.41
8 Shawnee Williams 13.44
9 Erin Williams 13.47
10 (tie) Teneille Angland 13.50
10 (tie) Alyssa Gabrielson 13.50
12 Jodi Nelson 13.52
13 Kari Addison 13.56
14 (tie) Abby Hepper 13.59
14 (tie) Lindsey Evers 13.59
Tie down roping slack took place on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Current standings in that event follow.
1 Michael Otero 8.2 seconds
2 Clint Kindred 8.5
3 Nolan Richie 9.0
4 Ty Harris 9.1
5 Trevor Hale 9.4
6 Trey Young 9.6
7 (tie) Tyson Durfey 9.7
7 (tie) Smith 9.7
9 (tie) Kason Dyer 11.2
9 (tie) J.T. Adamson 11.2
Team roping slack began the rodeo schedule this morning.
The first PRCA rodeo performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. today at Summit Arena at The Monument.
Three other PRCA rodeo performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
