Banner year for BID #7

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s Business Improvement District (BID) #7 had a record year in 2021, its membership selling the most hotel rooms since BID 7’s inception in 2005.
“BID #7 started collecting money in November 2005, and at that time Deadwood had 981 rooms to rent per night,” said Celebrity Hotel & Casino Managing Partner and BID #7 Secretary/Treasurer Ken Gienger. “Now we are up to 1,676 nightly rooms. This will be the first time we ever went over $550,000 in BID #7 money collected, and we should hit around $625,000. Any money over $550,000 goes back to BID #7, but the money must be used for marketing Deadwood. BID #7 and Deadwood Mountain Grand (DMG) 15-year contractual agreement started in June 2010, and the contract will be renegotiated in 2025.”
BID #7 was created for the purpose of funding a portion or all of the following: future proposed public facilities, improvements and activities, along with costs of acquisition, construction, maintenance, operation, and repair of such improvements, facilities or activities.
“When BID #7 was formed, it was in anticipation of funding an event center. While we waited on that to occur, we were allowed by our by-laws to fund marketing events,” Gienger explained. “Once DMG came into the picture, an agreement was made that BID # 7 will fund DMG for the event center up to $550,000 per year, for 15 years, and all the remaining money is used by BID #7 to fund other marketing events. The basic agreement is that the city first gets paid their accounting fees of $10,000. DMG get 85% of the remaining amount with 15% staying with BID #7 to fund other projects. Once the 85% reaches $550,000 all the amount above that $550,000 is controlled by BID #7.”
To fund BID #7, an occupational tax of $2 per night is imposed on transient guests based upon rooms rented by any of the listed hotels, motels, or lodging establishments. No occupational tax may be imposed on any transient guest who has been offered a room by a lodging establishment on a complimentary basis with no fee or rent being charged.
Projected revenue for BID #7 is estimated at $450,000 annually, with a $20,000 legal/administrative fee paid to the city and $480,000 going toward marketing, for a total of $500,000 budgeted.
BID #7 establishments include: Black Hills Inn and Suites, Branch House, Bullock, Butch Cassidy Suites, Cedarwood Inn, Celebrity Hotel, Comfort Inn, Deadwood Gulch Resort, Deadwood Miners, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood Sports Book, Deadwood Station, Double Tree (Cadillac Jack’s), First Gold/Travelodge, Four Points by Sheraton, Franklin Hotel, Gold Country Inn, Gold Dust Hotel/Pineview, Hampton Inn at Tin Lizzies, Hickok’s Hotel, Historic Deadwood Convention Facility, Holiday Inn Express, Iron Horse Inn, Lodge at Deadwood, Mineral Palace, Springhill Suites, and Super 8.
All hotels, motels, or lodging establishments not in the above list, which are built or established after the date of the establishment of BID #7, automatically become a part of the district.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.