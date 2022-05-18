Banner Health funds allocated in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Banner Settlement funds, the result of 2004 litigation, were distributed to area health service entities in Belle Fourche Monday.
Kellen Willert serves as one of the city’s attorneys and a representative on the three-member, mayor-appointed committee which administers the fund and annual allocations. Willert presented the allocations for 2022 during Monday’s city council meeting.
“This is one of the most fun presentations to give because we’re going to give away some money today,” he said.
Before announcing this year’s recipients, Willert provided background information about the settlement funds to the council. He explained that when Banner Health sold its hospitals located in Spearfish, Sturgis, Gregory, Eureka, and Belle Fourche, litigation was initiated in 2002 to secure funds for those communities.
“(The litigation commenced) because each of the communities themselves had raised funds to give to Banner for equipment at the facilities,” Willert said. “And when they were selling (the clinics), they didn’t want to share any of that money with the communities, essentially.”
In 2004, the litigation resulted in a settlement.
In the end, Belle Fourche received approximately $100,000 as a result of the settlement, Willert said.
“So this is how the fund was created and funded,” he said.
Following the 2004 settlement, the Belle Fourche Banner Settlement fund was created, as was a governing board which was tasked with the fund’s oversight and annual allocation to support local elderly or health service programs.
The money is invested in the South Dakota Community Foundation, and up to 4.5% of the fair market value of the fund can be drawn each year.
“Essentially, we just try to keep that principal (balance) at about that $100,000 level so that we can hopefully have this in perpetuity,” Willert said.
Since 2006, including this year’s allocations, the fund has gifted $78,541.22.
In 2020, a total of $7,203.71 was distributed. This year, the disbursements totaled $4,495.49 in grants to area organizations.
This year’s proceeds from the Banner Settlement fund were granted to the following entities:
Belle Fourche Ministerial Association - $995.49, which Willert said is intended to be applied to utility bills for elderly
St. James Episcopal Church Ronald McDonald children’s dental care program - $1,500
Good Shepherd Clinic in Spearfish - $1,500
Western Dakota Senior Services, Meals on Wheels - $500
