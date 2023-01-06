0106 BankWest to open Spearfish banking branch.jpg

BankWest in Spearfish will be moving into the old Black Hills Urgent Care Building, providing all services they can offer. The medical services upstairs will stay in the building and continue throughout upcoming renovations. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

Spearfish — BankWest is making changes in the New Year to its loan production and mortgage office. It’s not only moving locations, but offering more services to include banking.

In September 2016, Spearfish welcomed Black Hills Urgent Care at the intersection of North Main and Michigan streets. On Jan. 1, 2022, as the Pioneer previously reported, the urgent care facility closed, due to a lack of staffing.

