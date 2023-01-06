BankWest in Spearfish will be moving into the old Black Hills Urgent Care Building, providing all services they can offer. The medical services upstairs will stay in the building and continue throughout upcoming renovations. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short
Spearfish — BankWest is making changes in the New Year to its loan production and mortgage office. It’s not only moving locations, but offering more services to include banking.
In September 2016, Spearfish welcomed Black Hills Urgent Care at the intersection of North Main and Michigan streets. On Jan. 1, 2022, as the Pioneer previously reported, the urgent care facility closed, due to a lack of staffing.
BankWest’s Northern Hills Manager Casey Derflinger said that relocating to the former urgent care facility allows the bank to offer all of its services to those in the community.
“We wanted to offer full service operation to the customers.” Derflinger said. “Right now we provide mortgage, insurance, and lending services. But, we also want to be able to, basically offer the full slate of financial products we have, including trust.”
The bank has been at their current location on Main Street for the past eight years, and started with just insurance services.
“One thing that I think is pretty important is that, the public should know that we’re a privately-held South Dakota community bank. We’re over 130 years old, have pretty deep roots in South Dakota, and we have a long standing philosophy of putting the well-being of our customers and communities first.” Derflinger said.
Robert “Bob” Burke, senior vice president of retail sales and operations for BankWest, said that the medical services still offered upstairs, at the former urgent care building, are not going anywhere.
“It’s gonna be a great, great, fit for us we believe, and I just want to make sure that everybody knows that (the medical services are) going to stay there.” Burke said.
The upstairs floor of the building houses Black Hills Orthopedic and The Medical Center of Spearfish.
Burke said that the bank is currently working on renovating a “little trailer” located behind the new location, which will serve as a temporary branch for banking services while renovations are taking place. Insurance and mortgage services will remain in the bank’s current building during renovations.
Derflinger and Burke said the bank is planning on hiring three to four more people when the new location is ready.
The temporary branch being used before all services move inside the building, is expected to be ready by late-March or early-April, depending on regulatory approval.
Burke said that the medical services would remain operational and accessible while renovations are taking place.
“We’re working very hard, and with the clinic, to make sure that their operations are not disrupted, and that their client-base is not disrupted as well.” Burke said.
BankWest is close to finalizing their interior designs and layout for the new building and don’t have a set move-in date yet.
