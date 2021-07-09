Band shell project receives $10K donation

SPEARFISH — Spread the Tunes, Inc., received a welcome surprise recently — $10,000 from a Spearfish couple, who want to remain anonymous.
The donation is earmarked for the band shell project in the city park..
“It was from a couple who comes to a lot of our events and are big supporters of Spread the Tunes,” said Zac Eixenberger, who help found the organization and series.
The welcome surprise brings the group’s bank account to around the $70,000 range.
On June 15, Eixenberger updated the Spearfish City Council as to the group’s progress in fundraising.
He said Spread the Tunes has agreed to reimburse the city for the cost of designing the band shell. The city has enlisted the help of Williams & Associates as well as Interstate Engineering, both out of Spearfish, to develop a design and engineering plan for the new band shell. Additionally, some South Dakota School of Mines and Technology senior students are helping design the band shell as a capstone project.
The design phase is expected to cost around $22,000.
Once those plans are approved and the city signs off on them, Eixenberger said this opens the door for larger grants and larger donations.
Eixenberger said he hopes the plans are ready within the next couple months.
In the meantime fundraising will continue.
He said the group has a $100,000 fundraising goal by the end of the year, and for construction on the band shell to be complete by the fall of 2023.
Four more weeks of music awaits the series. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers are slated to play Wednesday. They are followed by:
July 21 – Arkansauce
July 28 - The Steel Wheels
Aug. 4 - Dead Horses
Music begins at 6 p.m. nightly.
Eixenberger said Dead Horses played at Red Rocks a couple years ago and the other bands have all played bigger-named venues.
On July 25, the Spearfish Creek Wine Bar will host Black River Revue, he said. Donations will be accepted for the band shell project.
And he just locked in the date for the Beer, Brats, and Bluegrass event, set for Nov. 20 at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Spearfish. Bands have yet to be announced and tickets will likely go on sale within the next 45 days.
