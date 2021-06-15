Band shell fundraiser still ongoing

SPEARFISH — The ongoing effort to replace the old band shell located at Spearfish City Park is well underway as Zac Eixenberger with Spread the Tunes, Inc., updated the city council during Mondays meeting.
“(We’re) still raising money,” Eixenberger said. “We didn’t really get to do many events last year, obviously with COVID, but we’ve got about $60,000 in the bank now.”
Eixenberger said he and Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes worked with Williams & Associates as well as Interstate Engineering, both out of Spearfish, to develop a design and engineering plan for the new band shell.
“Spread the Tunes has agreed to reimburse us for the cost of the design which is about $22,000 and some change,” Ehnes said of the project.
Ehnes said Williams & Associates enlisted seniors from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City to assist in the schematic and architectural design as a capstone project.
“(It) really reduced the cost and it gave those seniors a project to work on so a lot of it’s already been done,” he said.
The finished plans will allow Ehnes with an accurate cost analysis, which he can use to apply for grants to help complete the project in the future.
“That would be the plan moving forward – Zac would continue to fundraise, I would apply for some grants on behalf of the city to see if we can’t get this thing done basically at zero cost to us at the city,” Ehnes explained.
“We’re ready to move on to the next step and get that thing built,” Eixenberger added.
