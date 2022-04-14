DEADWOOD — Ballots cast by Lawrence County voters as early as 7:10 a.m. Election Day, like the first one cast in Deadwood city hall, have as long a day as the county election offices, which finished up with counting at approximately 8:08 p.m. Tuesday.
Absentee ballots have an even longer voyage, possibly starting their journey weeks before to the municipal and school elections.
Fact is, the ballot is conceived much earlier than the day it is actually used by voters, spending its infancy waiting for the second Tuesday in April to be officially emancipated with the opening of the polls, going on to serve the express purpose it was created for: the ultimate freedom in personal choice for local leadership.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder shared the extensive process of ballot development, design, and implementation in the steps below.
“The integrity of each ballot is our only objective,” McGruder said.
Ballot preparation and printing
Once the deadline for filing nominating petitions arrives, for example, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m., city and school officials know if there will be an election or not by the number of petitions returned. If there is an election, candidate order on the ballot must be drawn for.
“Ballot layout is then sent to the printer,” McGruder said. “Absentee ballots must be made available no later than 15 days prior to the election. Sample ballots must be printed on yellow paper, and the word ‘SAMPLE’ is placed on the sample ballot.”
Absentee ballot and early voting proceedings
These ballots have the potential to start their initial journey much earlier than their election day counterparts, but their end game is still the same.
“Absentee ballots can be requested by completing an absentee ballot application,” McGruder said. “The application may be picked up at the city finance offices or Lawrence County Auditor’s office and is available online through the South Dakota Secretary of State or Lawrence County websites.” Identification is required either with a copy of valid South Dakota ID or having the application notarized. The applications are processed, and the absentee ballots are mailed to voters.
Early voting may be done in person with valid S.D. identification at the municipal and school offices 15 days prior to the election. Both early voting and absentee ballots are sealed by the voter into a ballot envelope. The ballot envelopes are not opened and kept secure until Election Day.
Election Day in-person voting process
Prior to the opening of the polls on Election Day, the person in charge of the election delivers the ballots to the superintendent. The election board must count them and verify the count against the receipts given. Ballot boxes are then sealed with seals provided and are not to be opened until the ballots are counted.
Then, one by one, ballots are presented to voters in each jurisdiction by the election day superintendent and workers.
After presenting valid photo identification in either a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, a passport or ID card, issued by an agency of the U.S. government; a tribal ID card, a current student ID card, an election worker must match the name on the voter registration list.
“If the voter is properly registered in that precinct, the voter’s name is highlighted and the poll book deputy writes their name in the poll book,” McGruder said. “The ballot deputy then stamps the ballot in the lower right-hand corner in the ballot stamp box with the official ballot stamp. The ballot is then placed in the privacy sleeve and handed to the voter, along with a pen. The voter marks their ballot, inserts it back into the privacy sleeve, and hands it to the ballot deputy, who then places the ballot in the box by sliding the sleeve into the ballot box and releasing the ballot.”
Voters may also place their ballots in the box themselves and have 10 minutes to fill out their ballot.
Election Day – absentee and early voting ballots
“The election board receives all absentee ballots and applications from the election official on Election Day,” McGruder said. “For mailed ballots, the board compares the signature on the back of the ballot return envelope with the signature on the written absentee application received by the person in charge of the election. Signature comparison is done before opening or breaking the seal on the envelope.”
If the absentee ballot requirements are satisfied, the voter’s name is then entered in the poll book appropriately and highlighted in the registration book.
“The ballot is then removed from the envelope, stamped with the official ballot stamp, and deposited into the ballot box still folded,” McGruder said. “If an absentee ballot does not meet the requirements of the law, they are returned unopened to the election official.”
Reasons for rejecting the absentee ballot include: the absentee voter passes away before Election Day, the ballot is delivered to the polls after they have officially closed, or if the absentee ballot envelope does not contain the signature of the voter, it cannot be counted.
Post poll closure
The number 1 rule for election workers is to keep the ballot box sealed. The election workers complete the tabulation sheet that compares voters in the poll book and registration list. “Two precinct workers then transport the ballot box with the voted ballots to the county auditor’s office,” McGruder said.
Counting the ballots Now, for the grand finale
This year, Lawrence County counted the ballots for the municipalities of Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish School District.
“Ballots are placed in the tabulator, which is programed to read each ballot style.
“Results are then printed from the tabulator,” McGruder said. “If using optical scan ballots, not more than 10 days prior to an election, the person in charge of the election must conduct a test of the automatic tabulating equipment.” Notice of the test must be published at least 48 hours prior to the test, and it may be conducted any time between April 2 and 11.
“The county owns the equipment, so we prepare and count the ballots for the entities,” said McGruder. “During the primary and general elections, the county has an absentee precinct, and the ballots are processed at the courthouse. We start absentee voting 46 days prior, whereas the municipality/schools process their absentee ballots at the polling place and start absentee voting 15 days prior. Otherwise, there is no difference,” McGruder said.
RIP, dear ballot
Following the election, all supplies and ballot boxes containing voted ballots, poll book are returned to the person in charge of the election by the election superintendent.
“The ballots must be sealed and kept secure for 60 days for ballots with non-Federal races or 22 months for ballots with Federal races, unless there is a recount or a court order,” McGruder said.
And in case of emergency….
Asked to share a little-known, or obscure fact about the balloting process, McGruder referenced state statute regarding emergency extension of closing times and reopening the polls after an extended emergency.
“The county auditor may, upon the request of the superintendent of an election precinct, if an emergency exists due to mechanical failure of a voting machine or an unanticipated shortage of ballots, or something similar, extend the polling hours for that precinct until the emergency has been resolved,” McGruder said. “And if the emergency situation is not resolved within two hours, except for a primary or general election, the polling place shall remain closed for one week and reopen at the time of the closure of the polling place.”
