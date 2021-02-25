LEAD — In a surprise announcement Tuesday morning, Middle School Science Teacher Larisa Bailey was named Teacher of the Year for the Lead-Deadwood School District by Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold.
“I was so surprised to get this award,” Bailey said. “I have had a great teaching career in the Lead-Deadwood School District. I have held many different teaching positions and have enjoyed working with different ages of students and different staff throughout my career. Each position holds special memories for me.”
This marks the last year of Bailey’s service to the district, as she is retiring.
“As I leave the district, I will miss all of the great people that work here. I have made many great friends,” she said. “In the future, I will be working with my husband, John, as his apprentice electrician. Thank you for this amazing award.”
Leikvold said Bailey is an excellent representative of the school district.
“And we are proud to have her as our 2021 teacher of the year. She has been dedicated to the students and families in our community for 31 years. She has high expectations of her students and works very hard to help all students achieve success,” Leikvold said. “She is very passionate about teaching and it shows in her approach. Even during the crisis of the past year, she has continued to focus on having every child find success. Larissa has announced her retirement and we wish her well. She will be missed by students and staff.”
Lead-Deadwood Middle School Principal Jay Beagle said his oldest daughter, who is 27 now, had Mrs. Bailey as a teacher.
“So that kind of gives you an idea how many years she’s been here, dedicated to the students of our school district,” Beagle said. “I think you have been very lucky to have Mrs. Bailey as a teacher. All the hands-on things that you get to do in her class, the frogs, the eye-balls, and all those things that sometimes make you go, ‘ew,’ but, they’re really fun and you’ll remember them and you’ve learned a lot from getting your hands on a lot of things. So just remember how lucky you were to have Mrs. Bailey as a teacher as you go on.”
An anonymously submitted Teacher of the Year nomination form regarding Bailey commended her for challenging students to stretch their minds and learn new things that may be difficult.
“She is very passionate about teaching and touching the lives of her students and encourages them to always do their best and be they best they can be,” the form reads. “One of my children had Mrs. Bailey as a math teacher at the middle school and she challenged her to be a better math student. She encouraged her at the same time and this is when she turned from a struggling math student to one that excelled and was a top math student.”
Non-Teaching Employee of the Year named
In a second announcement, staff and administrators made a stop at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School, where School District Nurse Laurie Rogers, who has served the district for 18 years, was named Non-Teaching Employee of the Year by Leikvold.
“In a year that has been most challenging for everyone, to say the least, I am genuinely shocked and humbled to receive this honor,” Rogers said. “I feel very fortunate to work with so many of our community’s kids and families. I really am the lucky one.”
Leikvold said Rogers does a fantastic job as school nurse.
“That has been the case for many years, but over the course of the last year, she has been a superhero,” Leikvold said. “Our school district is so fortunate to have had her addressing the many issues that have cropped up as a result of the health crisis. She has truly answered the call and has done so with little fanfare and less drama. We really appreciate all she does.”
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters said this year, everybody has an important job at the schools.
“All the way from the custodians to the superintendent. Everybody has a critical job in what we’re trying to do to keep our schools open,” Kosters said. “But this year, without a doubt, Laurie has gone above and beyond every expectation to make sure we can all be here safely. That’s all we all want. To be at school. So, congratulations, Laurie.”
Beagle said although Rogers is always available to students at the elementary school, she is available to students at the middle and high school, as well.
“We appreciate all that she’s done to keep our schools open also,” Beagle said. “We count on her every day to inform us on what’s going on and to keep us all … able to come to school and not staying at home. We thank you very much, Laurie.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said he is very happy to see such a devoted employee and person be recognized with this honor.
“Laurie is extremely passionate in all aspects or her profession and is an amazing asset to the Lead-Deadwood School District and to the community,” Jacobs said. “Her efforts each day have a profound impact on our students and our staff and I can’t imagine anyone more deserving of this award.”
Nomination forms submitted on Rogers’s behalf tout her dedication to the district, especially in light of the pandemic.
“Not only has Laurie dealt with the COVID issues in ways unimaginable through educating students and staff, tracking down face masks for students, and providing information on the status of vaccinations, she has also continued to manage the other health issues of students and staff, alike. Often she is traveling between buildings multiple times a day,” reads one form.
“I believe she is instrumental in the successful return to school that we have had this year and a large part of the continued success we are experiencing in keeping our staff and students safe and healthy by administering the sentinel testing program, advising everyone on sanitation and other medical best practices and always being available to answer questions and attend to medical issues,” reads another form.
Bailey and Rogers will each receive a certificate, a plaque, one extra personal day, one reserved parking spot for one year, a tribute award, and a $100 gift certificate, courtesy of PTO.
