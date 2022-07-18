Badlands Astronomy Festival to be held July 29-31

INTERIOR — Badlands National Park has partnered with the NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium to co-sponsor the 2022 Badlands Astronomy Festival, July 29-31. The festival brings together space science professionals, amateur astronomers, educators, and visitors for a three-day celebration.
Novices and experts alike are invited to enjoy the spectacular dark night skies of Badlands National Park at public star parties each evening. During the afternoon each day, a variety of family-friendly activities will provide opportunities for visitors to learn about the night sky, the sun, and space exploration. Telescopes will be provided by astronomers from the Black Hills Astronomical Society, Badlands National Park, Dark Ranger Telescope Tours and the University of Utah for day and night observations.
The schedule of events includes solar observing opportunities activities, special guest speakers, Webb Space Telescope first images, public stargazing activities, static displays, as well as equipment demonstrations by professional and amateur astronomers.
This free event is made possible through funding and support from the Badlands Natural History Association, NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium, Dark Ranger Telescope Tours, Black Hills Astronomical Society, The Journey Museum and Learning Center, International Dark Sky Association, University of Utah, Badlands National Park Conservancy, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, and Badlands National Park.
Schedule of Events:
• Planet Walk will take place each afternoon, from 1:30-3 p.m.
• Meet in front of the Ben Reifel Visitor Center Theater for a short walk through the solar system.
• Sun Fun Solar Observing will take place each afternoon, from 3-5 p.m. at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. View solar flares and sunspots through special solar telescopes, 100% safe for eyes. Various other sun-based activities will also be offered.
• Guest Speakers/Evening Programs/Public Stargazing will take place each night, from 9-11:30 p.m. at the Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater. Nightly evening presentations will be provided by invited guest speakers followed by hands-on experience with multiple state-of-the-art telescopes and amateur astronomers providing constellation tours while guiding visitors around the universe. View planets, star clusters, nebulae, and double stars while going down the “scope line.”
Friday night guest speaker will be Tom Durkin, NASA SD Space Grant Consortium; Saturday night guest speaker will be Megan Ostrenga, The Journey Museum; and the Sunday night guest speaker will be “Dark Ranger” Kevin Poe, Dark Ranger Telescope Tours
For more information, visit www.nps.gov.
