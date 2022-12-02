Badges with kids.jpg

A Spearfish police officer helps a local child select Christmas presents in 2017. This year’s Badges with Kids will be Dec. 20. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — Dec. 20 will be an exciting day for a select amount of kids from the Spearfish School District, as they’ll get to head to Wal-Mart to shop with first responders.

What used to be called “Shop with a Cop,” Badges with Kids has evolved over the last few years to include all first responders, such a firefighters, ambulance service, and probation and parole officers.

