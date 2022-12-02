SPEARFISH — Dec. 20 will be an exciting day for a select amount of kids from the Spearfish School District, as they’ll get to head to Wal-Mart to shop with first responders.
What used to be called “Shop with a Cop,” Badges with Kids has evolved over the last few years to include all first responders, such a firefighters, ambulance service, and probation and parole officers.
Badges with Kids is a program funded by Black Hills Badges for Hope, a nonprofit organization who’s mission is to, “curb violence and improve the overall well-being of our community by fostering positive connections built on trust, integrity, and compassion between first responders and members of our community, particularly at-risk-youth,” according to their website.
This year, Spearfish school resource officer Jason Gellett said there are around 25-30 kids participating in the event.
“Myself and the other school resource officer, officer (Austin) Drapeaux, we work with the schools to come up with a list of deserving kids that would benefit.” Gellett said.
The kids selected come from low-income families, or considered “at-risk” youth, he said.
Gellett said they have kids from kindergarten through high school this year. Each kid will be given about $125 to pick out anything of their choosing.
“It’s humbling because a lot of the kids, you’d think that they would just go and just buy toys for themselves. But, they don’t. Most of the time I have a hard time trying to get ‘em talked into buying something that they like.” Gellett said.
He said they usually end up buying items for siblings and other people close to them.
“We’ve had kids go and buy like a big ham to cut for Christmas.” Gellett said.
This is the third year that the program has had all first responders shopping with the kids, rather than just cops.
“It’s a great thing, and it’s really nice because the kids get to interact with the first responders while they (shop).” Gellett said.
He said, the first interaction some children have with first responders is not positive due to unfortunate circumstances. This program allows them to build trust with officials.
The first responders taking part choose to do so on a volunteer basis, and are all from Lawrence County. All kids are from the Spearfish School District.
Currently, Gellett is in the process of calling parents to let them know their kid has been selected. Some parents don’t allow their kids to participate, he said, but most are excited for the opportunity.
