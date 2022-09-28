Back in the black

With 2,555 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $157 million, the slot machine handle in August was up roughly 18% compared to the same month in 2021. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Two big August events served to boost gaming numbers back in the black, turning around several months of downs in Deadwood, as revealed in gaming statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday.

Gamers visiting Deadwood in July dropped $166.1 million in machines and on tables for roughly a 17% increase, compared to August 2021, resulting in $14.9 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in July.

