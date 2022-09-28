DEADWOOD — Two big August events served to boost gaming numbers back in the black, turning around several months of downs in Deadwood, as revealed in gaming statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in July dropped $166.1 million in machines and on tables for roughly a 17% increase, compared to August 2021, resulting in $14.9 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in July.
Of that, 9%, or $1.3 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“August’s strong performance pushed gaming revenues into positive territory for the year,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We are thrilled to see 2022 numbers matching 2021’s record breaking year.”
Under the handle comparison category, in August, table games had a handle of $8.9 million, slot machines had a handle of $157 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $266,673.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $59 million, roughly a 6% decrease compared to 2021 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $949.8 million, a .5% decrease compared to 2021 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $4 million handle, with no comparatives yet for this new offering that began in September 2021. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been just over $1 billion, up .5% compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,555 slot machines accounted for roughly $157 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $142.8 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $14.2 million for the slot category in August. The two largest contributors were 2,038 penny machines, with $119.5 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $11 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 225 dollar machines, with roughly $16.1 million in coin-in, which generated $1.2 in casino win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 86 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $8.9 million in August, an estimated casino win of $1.5 million, with an average payout to players of 82%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 37 tables, reporting a drop of $4.3 million and a casino win of $728,722 with an 83% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $652,375, a casino win of $175,557, and a 73% payout to players; six roulette tables in town generated a drop of $382,257, a casino win of $55,220, and an 86% payout to players.
A total of 27 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.7 million, a casino win of $489,811, and an 82% payout to players.
With seven casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $266,673 for August, an estimated casino win of $59,052, and an average payout to players of 78%. The leading revenue generator in this category was Major League Baseball, with a handle of $156,731, a casino win of $21,924, and an 86% payout to players.
NFL handle came in second, at $54,817, a casino win of $19,241, and an average payout to players of 65%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in August was NCAA Football, with a handle of $26,725, a casino win of $17,880, and an average payout to players of 33%.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,342,208 in “free-play” for the month of August.
