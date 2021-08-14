STURGIS — The next time you find yourself enjoying your favorite libation at a local bar, take a moment to consider what it took to get that beer to your belly.
The Pioneer met up with Fisher Beverage, a beer distributor out of Rapid City, to learn about the role they play in the chain from brewery to bar.
“(In) Europe, if you go into some bars, you’ll notice the same beers in every bar because they can do what’s called a ‘tied house,’ where (breweries) can offer money to those bars and restaurants and only serve their beers,” explained Kyle Fisher, vice president of Fisher Beverage. “We can’t do that here, that is illegal.”
Distributors play an important role in the checks and balances between brewers and retail sellers. Fisher explained that American breweries are able to self-distribute a certain amount of their beer, but the amount is limited, and meant to allow small breweries to distribute their products to a wider customer range without being impeded by distribution fees.
“They can do that on their own up to 1,500 barrels of production (annually), and then they have to go find a distributor,” he said.
Fisher said this system has been in place since the end of prohibition in the early 1930s.
“Prohibition was repealed, (the government) came out and took a study and they figured out that the best system to manage alcohol and regulate it and get their tax money was something called the ‘three-tiered system,’” he said.
Distributors fall into the second tier of the system, buying product from the manufacture breweries, and in turn, selling it to their customers; the bars and retail stores.
“(Although) they don’t really recognize it, the unofficial ‘fourth tier’ is the consumer,” he said.
Distributors pay taxes on every barrel of beer that comes into the state; they’re also responsible for product recalls and public notifications. This streamlines communication between state and federal regulators.
“So instead of dealing with hundreds of people, there’s only 11 distributors throughout the state that sell beer,” Fisher said.
Fisher Beverage works with around 35 breweries to bring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to the Black Hills.
“They’re the ones that we feel give us the best mix to offer our customers the best products that we can,” Fisher said.
The facility also houses a full sign and advertising shop to help retail establishments sell their products.
“I like to brag, I think we’ve got one of the better ones in the city, but there’s other people that do it,” Fisher said. “We do stuff on the local level to help advertise and push our products and things like that to try to entice the consumer to purchase our products over our competitors products.”
As part of its agreement with the breweries, Fisher Beverage’s graphics department can access the marketing tools from big name brands like Coors, Miller, and Corona; such as logos, taglines, and other graphics, to create one-of-a-kind advertising for their local clients. The advertising department specializes mostly in banners, window signs, wall coverings, and OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) approved non-slip floor coverings.
Fisher Beverage has seven sales people who go out and visit with customers, Monday through Friday. Their orders are stored in an electronic hand-held system, and synced at the warehouse when the sales person returns. The distribution trucks are loaded at night and drivers ship the products the next day. Fisher said most orders are processed once a month, with some accounts needing serviced every week, but during Rally week, it’s all hands on deck 24/7.
“We’ve got about 65-70 employees here including myself and all the management, … we can’t really hire a bunch of new people for a short amount of time, so we just kind of handle it, most of us, in house,” he said. “It’s just up to everybody from all different departments to come together and make this thing happen. It’s a real team effort.”
Fisher said the prep work for Rally demand can start as early as the end of the previous year’s Rally week.
“We always sit down after the Rally and look at what worked and what didn’t work, and what can we keep doing and what do we need to improve on,” he said. “When it really kicks into gear for us is right after the Fourth of July; what bumps that up is we’re still taking care of our year-round customers, but then we’re adding all these extra added accounts that are only open for a month or a couple weeks for the Rally.”
James Schwab has been with the company for eight years. As a sales manager, he steps in to help handle the extra workload during Rally week. He said this years event has been a blowout from the start.
“It’s been busy, but easily manageable. This is the first year I’ve seen one come out of the gate and bucked as hard as this one is,” he said. “We spent three weeks ahead of time putting beer in these coolers, and I came in after the first night and there wasn’t anything left in them.”
Normally, Schwab’s day consists of office meetings, spreadsheets, and staying in contact with the two sales people he oversees. But come Rally week, Schwab trades in his business casual attire for shorts and a T-shirt emblazoned with “BEER MAN” across his back.
“It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s stressful,” Schwab said. “It’s probably the most stressful two weeks out of the year that I have.”
Like the elves in the shoemaker’s Christmas story, Schwab gets to work in the wee hours of the morning, scouring the depleted walk-in coolers of Sturgis, entering restock information into his electronic pad. Schwab spends most of his Rally days trudging around empty bars on Main Street, and quiet campgrounds like the Buffalo Chip and Full Throttle Saloon full of slumbering bikers, to get to the various caches of beer which will house the day’s rations.
“I always tell people, ‘The Rally I see and the Rally you see are two different things,’” he said with a laugh.
Schwab said it’s a balancing act; trying to keep the Rally coolers stocked with enough beer to slake the thirst of thousands of Rally-goers, while keeping in mind that come Saturday, the venues will be closed. Usually by Wednesday, Schwab said he’s got a pretty good bead on how much beer to keep in stock, but a miscalculation on his part could be disastrous right up until the end of the week.
“Generally there’s not a whole lot of surplus left over. Wednesday is when you try and keep your hand off the panic button, and then Thursday/Friday you start to run out,” he said. “Image you’re in the ocean for a week treading water, and by Friday, you feel your feet start to touch the sand a little bit, and you can start tippy-toeing back to shore and you’re going to be alright.”
Although Rally week is the busiest time of year for the distributors, their work doesn’t end after the closing ceremonies. In the fall, beer suppliers tend to hold conventions to showcase new products and advertising.
“We go there and meet, and they kind of lay out what the next year’s going to be,” Fisher said. “The beer market is always changing and evolving and trying to come up with new products and new things to try to drive growth to the whole beer category.”
When non-beer products such as Twisted Iced Tea and hard seltzers came onto the scene, both Fisher and Schwab said they had their doubts whether folks in the Rally crowd would go for it.
“Is this beer? Is this something we’re going to be able to sell?” Schwab said he wondered at the time. “Who knew that that was going to be what took off with the customers? But there was a flavor profile out there that was apparently missing and people were like, ‘This is it.”
“We’ve got to try everything at least once and see if it works, because we don’t know what the next winner’s going to be,” Fisher added.
While the more well-known brands tend to be the most popular during Rally, Schwab said the distributor also works with several local breweries like Dakota Point and Spearfish Brewing.
“Outside of the Rally venues, the tourists that are here, they’re always looking for what’s local or regional,” he said.
Regardless of whether they’re stocking the selves with local brews for the fulltime residents of Black Hills bars, or overstocking coolers to supply hundreds of thousands of our closest part-time friends with a summer of suds, beer distributors help keep the party going.
“Our staff here works really hard to make sure that we can help put on the best event that we can for all these people that come into the Black Hills, and I know that our competitor does the same,” Fisher added.
