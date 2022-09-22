200115-F-ZZ988-B-21500

Artist rendering of a B-21 Raider in a hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, one of the future bases to host the new airframe. AFCEC is leading a $1 billion construction effort at Ellsworth to deliver sustainable infrastructure to meet warfighter demands for bomber airpower. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

WASHINGTON – The first peek of the long-awaited B-21 Raider will come publicly in December.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the news Wednesday.

