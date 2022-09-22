WASHINGTON – The first peek of the long-awaited B-21 Raider will come publicly in December.
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the news Wednesday.
“The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and have a major impact on the Rapid City area for the next 50 years,” Rounds said. “I was pleased to see the progress on the B-21 when I visited the production facility in July. Soon the public will see this stealth bomber. I am looking forward to the public unveiling during the first week of December in Palmdale, California.”
The Air Force has plans to obtain at least 100 of the aircraft, designed by Northrop Grumman. They were slated to cost $550 million each, based on 2010 dollars.
The B-21 is named after the Doolittle Raiders who launched 16 B-25 Mitchel medium bombers from an aircraft carrier in a surprise attack against Japan during World War II on April 18, 1942.
The new bomber stealth bomber is slated to replace the aging B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit.
Rounds told the Pioneer in July that the B-21, unlike other aircraft, has the ability to be extremely versatile.
“It utilizes the ability to be upgraded throughout that time,” Rounds said. “The electronics can be taken out and new pieces put in. Weapon systems can be taken out, and new weapons systems can be put in. It will be a platform that will maintain its high-end capabilities for decades to come.”
The ability to easily update aircraft with new technology hasn’t always been the case, he said.
“You used to buy an aircraft and, unless it is like the B-52 that is so big you can take stuff out and put stuff in, so many of our other aircraft, the hardware and software were integrated and they couldn’t be upgraded easily,” he said. “With the B-21, that’s been recognized as a very important issue. It will be a lot easier to keep up-to-date and modernize very efficiently.”
Ellsworth Air Force Base is the first base to receive the new aircraft.
It will receive two squadrons.
“The first squadron will be a training squadron and the second an operational squadron,” he said.
As governor, Rounds successfully advocated for the removal of Ellsworth from the Department of Defense’s proposed closure list during a Base Realignment and Closure round in 2005. Following that effort, he led a legislative effort to establish the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA). Now a permanent fixture, the SDEDA’s mission is to protect, strengthen and promote the base.
The Air Force is projecting a $1 billion investment at Ellsworth to meet warfighter demands for bomber airpower.
Six construction projects are planned this year at the base in preparation for the new planes. The first project is a hanger to house the bombers.
With the addition of the planes to Ellsworth, an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 people will come to the area specifically because of the new plane.
“But just as importantly, you will have to have additional security personnel recognizing that you will still have the B-1B on base for a period of time while you add in B-21s,” Rounds said. “You’re not going to eliminate the B-1 overnight because you won’t. You’ll have both.”
Additionally, since the B-21 will be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, weapons generation facilities will have to be constructed, and service members who assemble and maintain the weapons will be stationed there too.
“We’re pushing the Air Force for information on when we can expect families to roll in,” Rounds said.
