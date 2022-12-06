B-21 finally unveiled

PALMDALE, Calif. — The world got its first look at the long-awaited B-21 bomber Friday afternoon at an unveiling ceremony.
“The B-21 Raider ushers in a new era. A bomber like no other. With stealth, advanced weapons systems, and an open systems architecture built into every element. This changes everything,” according to a video played at beginning of the ceremony.
The large bomber, shaped in a bat-wing design, was on display in Palmdale, Calif., at Northrop Grumman Corporation’s production facilities.
It is the first-ever, sixth-generation aircraft.
“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades,” Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, said during the ceremony. “It is a testament to America’s enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation. And it’s proof of the Department’s long-term commitment to building advanced capabilities that will fortify America’s ability to deter aggression, today and into the future.”
Combat saw its first use of bombers in World War I when pilots tossed munitions from open cockpits. The B-21 is the first new bomber introduced since 1988.
The B-21, Austin said, “is deterrence the American way. … This isn’t just another airplane. It’s not just another acquisition. … It’s the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love. It’s a testament to our strategy of deterrence — with the capabilities to back it up, every time and everywhere.”
Currently, there are six B-21s in production, each of which is a test aircraft, but they are all being built on the same production line, using the same tools, processes, and technicians who will build production aircraft. This approach has enabled production engineers and technicians to capture lessons learned and apply them directly to follow-on aircraft, driving home a focus on repeatability, producibility and quality.
“The unveiling of the B-21 was a proud moment for our country, our defense community, and South Dakota,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., who was on hand at the ceremony. “It won’t be long until Ellsworth Air Force Base is the ‘Home of the Raider’ – it took a lot of hard work from the delegation to get to this point, and I’m confident it will be an asset to the West River community and our military. I’m grateful I got to witness this moment.”
“It was a very fitting beginning a public acknowledgement and display for what will be a transformative weapons system for two generations to come,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who was also at the committee.
Rounds is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Rounds said some of the different systems that comprise the bomber have been in development for more than seven years. It is only recently that they have come together to create the B-21 in its current configuration.
“We’ve been watching for years as each of theses systems develop and are tested,” he said.
“They did a great job of showcasing in a manner that provides the significance of stealth,” he added.
When the B-21 takes to the sky, is not yet known, although the first test flight will be in 2023, he said.
“I can’t wait to actually see it in the air. That will be a real exciting day,” Rounds said.
Currently, Northrop Grumman is using computers to simulate aircraft performance.
“They have a pretty good understanding how it will fly, Rounds said.
Ellsworth Air Force Base, located near Rapid City, will be the first base to receive the new aircraft. It will receive two squadrons – one a training squadron, and the other an operational squadron.
Rounds said the current slate of B-1 Lancer bombers and the MQ-9 Reaper attack aircraft will remain at Ellsworth upon the arrival of B-21s.
A third squadron of B-21s will eventually be stationed at Ellsworth. Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, will also receive squadrons.
He said there are almost $750 million in construction projects underway at Ellsworth, and that does not include the weapons generation facility required to handle nuclear weapons that will be part of the B-21’s arsenal.
Now that the aircraft has been unveiled, a more firm schedule will be forthcoming for plans to accommodate the additional 3,000 to 5,000 people that will relocate to the area specifically for the B-21s.
Rounds was quick to point out that the latest bomber being stationed at Ellsworth would not have been possible without local leaders standing together to save Ellsworth from the 2005 closure lost, and without the creation of the massive Powder River Basin training area.
Air Force officials envision an ultimate fleet of at least 100 aircraft with an average procurement unit cost requirement of $692 million (based on 2022 dollars).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.