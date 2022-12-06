B-21 finally unveiled

The B-21 Raider was unveiled to the public at a ceremony Friday in Palmdale, Calif. Photo courtesy U.S. Air Force

PALMDALE, Calif. — The world got its first look at the long-awaited B-21 bomber Friday afternoon at an unveiling ceremony.

“The B-21 Raider ushers in a new era. A bomber like no other. With stealth, advanced weapons systems, and an open systems architecture built into every element. This changes everything,” according to a video played at beginning of the ceremony.

