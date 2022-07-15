Available timber supply prompts Spearfish, Hulett sawmills to reduce hours

SPEARFISH — The sawmills in Spearfish and Hulett, Wyo., will reduce their hours citing a reduction in timber harvest.
Neiman Enterprises announced Thursday afternoon that the sawmill in Spearfish will reduce hours, and the Hulett mill will cut a shift.
“While we may not agree with the reduction in timber harvest that led to these curtailments, we are committed to our partnerships with all stakeholders, including the local, regional and national levels of the US Forest Service, and will continue to work side-by-side with them to maintain the health of the Black Hills National Forest,” Jim Neiman, president of Neiman Enterprises said in a prepared statement.
“Neiman Enterprises is pursuing an updated stewardship-driven model of fostering health and resilience in the lands we help manage, and we are obligated to balance the needs of our families with the needs of our forest,” said CEO Steve Henson.
In March 2012, Neiman Enterprises announced it would close its Hill City sawmill after 53 years in operation.
It employed 120 people and its closure had an estimated have an estimated $115.5 million economic impact on the entire Black Hills area, Neiman said.
Neiman directly attributes his mill closure to the U.S. Forest Service reduction in timber sales that have decreased log supply.
