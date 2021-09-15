Autumn Fest falls into Spearfish

SPEARFISH — With the cool, crisp autumn air approaching, and the leaves in Spearfish Canyon starting to burst into their vibrant fall colors, the Spearfish Downtown Business Association invites the community to celebrate all things autumn at Spearfish Autumn Fest Saturday.
“It’s always a cool event and people always really like it, there’s something for everybody down there,” said Nathan Hoogshagen, executive director of the Spearfish Downtown Business Association said.
More than 30 vendors and food trucks will take over the 600 block of Main Street and round the corner to the 100 block of W. Hudson for the day.
“It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., venders will start setting up around 7:30 a.m. or so,” Hoogshagen said. “We have a lot of venders that come out for this event that we don’t have at other events so it’s kind of cool to have a different selection of venders.”
Hoogshagen mentioned Picklebilly Farm, who will be roasting fresh chilies during the event, as well as some pottery and beadwork vendors that will be there.
Sidewalk sales and wine tastings in some of the local businesses will entice folks to stroll along Main Street.
“People can stop in to Visit Spearfish to (buy wine sampling) tickets ($10 each) and information on which businesses have wine that they can sample,” Hoogshagen said. “That get’s you a sample of each wine and then if you want to buy additional wine you sure can, there’s just an additional charge for that.”
The festival will include activities for kids, mural painting, music, and performances from Kids and Company.
At the core of the festival will be the apple-centric offerings from Good Earth Natural Foods store, which will host a make-your-own-apple cider station featuring an antique apple press as well as an apple pie contest. For the cider it’s BYOA and a jar to take the tasty juice home.
“It’s not something that a lot of people are familiar with, so they get to see that, which is a pretty cool thing for folks,” Hoogshagen said. “It’s a big press with a big screw on it with a big plate that squishes the apples and all the rinds come out on the one side and stay in a bag kind of there and then the juice all come out the rest.”
For more information about the pie contest email contact@goodearthnaturalfood.com
Hoogshagen said the Spearfish Autumn Fest is meant to be an end of summer blowout for the community – a time to get together and usher in a new and prosperous season in the Black Hills.
“The majority of the famer’s market is going to be down there, so it’s kind of to celebrate the harvest as well from all of our local food vendors,” he said. “One final hooray for everybody.”
