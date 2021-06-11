Authorities investigating discovery of 2 bodies in semi

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of two bodies found in a semi-trailer along Interstate 29 in southeastern South Dakota.
The semi was found on Tuesday in the southbound lane of the interstate in Union County, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation. There were two dead adults in the cab of the truck.
Investigators are not looking for suspects and say there is no threat to the public. No further information has been released.
