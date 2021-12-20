Audubon regional Christmas bird count 2021

SOUTH DAKOTA — This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count utilizes the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone.
The censuses provide valuable data about the number of bird species and numbers of each species occurring within set geographic areas on an early winter day. The results are compiled into the longest running database in ornithology, representing 122 years of unbroken data on trends of early-winter bird populations across the Americas.
When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past 100 years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well. Christmas Bird Count data have been used in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles.
Again, this year’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count will be “CBC Live,” a crowd-sourced, hemisphere-wide storytelling function using Esri mapping software. This “story-map” will ask users to upload a photo taken during their Christmas Bird Count as well as a short anecdote to paint a global picture of the Christmas Bird Count in real time.
Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this fun, nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months. Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, normally count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.
Interested birders must arrange with the count compiler in advance to participate.
What to bring?
Participants should bring lunch, drinking water, warm clothing, and footwear. Binoculars, field guides, and spotting scopes are suggested, for those who have them.
The five-dollar fee has been dropped to encourage more participation, and the annual published report, (American Birds) previously available in paper has been made digital – see link:
South Dakota Bird Count locations:
Badlands National Park
12/28/2021
Contact: Nancy Drilling, dril0008@gmail.com, drillingn@yahoo.com, 605-791-0459.
Spearfish
1/2/2022
Meet at McDonald’s at 7:30 a.m. MT
Contact: Daniel Bjerke, 605-381-0493, dlbjerke@midco.net
Harding County
1/2/2022
Meet in the Tatanka Plaza parking lot in Buffalo at 8am
Contact: Jessica Howell, 605-375-3218, jhowell@abcbirds.org
Pine Ridge Reservation
Will happen, but date to be determined
Contact: Peter Hill, petermhill@yahoo.com, 605-441-9346.
Piedmont
It is not happening this season- 2021-22
Contact: Gene Hess: gene@neopaleo.net,
Hot Springs
It is not happening this season - 2021-22
Contact: Duane or Marie Weber - (605) 673-2032, mmcurtin@gwtc.net
Waubay
12/16/2021
Contact: Nicole Heller - 605-947-4521, nicole_heller@fws.gov
Madison
12/16/2021
Contact: Jeffrey S. Palmer, jeff.palmer@dsu.edu, (605) 256-5190
Aberdeen
12/18/2021
Contact: Gary T Olson - olsonfam@nvc.net, 605-885-6284
Brookings
12/18/2021
Contact: Mary Pearson, margypearson1@gmail.com, (605-651-1652)
Sioux Falls
12/18/2021
Contact: Chris Anderson, canderson1@sio.midco.net, 605-254-2550
Sand Lake N.W.R.
12/23/2021 (Change from 18th)
Contact: Lindsey Wickre, lindsey_wickre@fws.gov, 605-228-8421,
Huron
12/18/21
Contact: Ryan Thompson, ryemel4@santel.net
Yankton
12/19/2021
Contact: Roger Dietrich - rogerd@iw.net, 1947rogerd@gmail.com, (605) 660-6247,
Mitchell
12/26/2021
Contact: Jeff Hansen, jeff.hansen.sd@gmail.com, 785-806-6917
Canton
1/2/2021
Contact: Chris Anderson, canderson1@sio.midco.net, 605-254-2550
