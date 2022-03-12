Auditions for farce comedy to be held Monday, Tuesday

LEAD — A farce of mistaken identities that will have audiences rolling with laughter is the next show for the Homestake Opera House.
Auditions for “See How They Run,” by Philip King will be held Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and director Jon Steven Wiley said there are parts for three or four women, and five or six men.
“This one we are stressing the auditions are very open,” he said. “This particular farce we can go all sorts of ways with casting. There is a maid that is just crazy. But she can be young, middled aged, or elderly. It’s a wide-open thing. Casting wise it’s really exciting because we’re going to mold it as we get the cast. It’s the essence of ensemble casting to create the cast as we go.”
Wiley, who directed DeadEye’s Wild West show several years ago at the Homestake Opera House, said he is excited to be doing another fun production in Lead. The show is set in 1940s England, where everyone mistakes everyone else’s identity.
“It doesn’t get unfolded until the very end of the show,” he said. “It’s a classic farce. It’s a slow build as it puts everything in place, and then all heck breaks loose. You know how when you put dominoes up and you get everything lined up. It takes you awhile to get everything lined up and then you get it at the end and it’s just chaotic. It just goes berserk at the end. It’s funny to get set up, but it’s slow. You kind of suspect as your watching or as you see it that this isn’t going to be good. Everybody thinks somebody is somebody else.”
Wiley said he selected this particular piece because it is family friendly, and very cleverly written. While working for a professional acting company in Illinois, Wiley performed and eventually directed this show for a dinner theater, and that’s when he fell in love with it.
“It’s one of the funniest shows that I have been involved with,” he said.
Once casting has been done after auditions, Wiley said he expects to start at least three rehearsals a week in the evening hours. Show dates are May 5-8.
