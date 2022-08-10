SPEARFISH — Final renovations are underway at the Atlas Building, located at 120 Industrial Dr., for five state agencies, which will be moving from their current locations to the more centralized space in Spearfish.

Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Executive director Kory Menken said he’s been working with the Bureau of administration for about a year and a half to secure the lease agreements with the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Public Safety – Driver Licensing to create a “one-stop-shop” for the agencies in Spearfish.

