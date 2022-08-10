SPEARFISH — Final renovations are underway at the Atlas Building, located at 120 Industrial Dr., for five state agencies, which will be moving from their current locations to the more centralized space in Spearfish.
Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Executive director Kory Menken said he’s been working with the Bureau of administration for about a year and a half to secure the lease agreements with the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Public Safety – Driver Licensing to create a “one-stop-shop” for the agencies in Spearfish.
“Every one of these agencies already has a presence in the Black Hills, so I think it really opened up the opportunity for efficiencies to have them all in a ‘one-stop-shop,’” Menken said. “And I think that is kind of the premise of what the state is trying to accomplish.”
In May, Spearfish city officials agreed to increase its initial Spearfish Economic Revolving Fund (SERF) loan of $1.4 million by $600,000, with an additional $400,000 investment came directly from SEDC, in order to complete for a total of $2.4 million in renovations to the space to meet the needs of each department. The Departments of Human Services and Public Safety will occupy around 5,000 square feet of the building’s east side, while the remaining three departments will each take 5,000 square feet in the buildings west side.
“What I like about it, (and) what’s kind of interesting about these agencies too, is all of them touch the lives of residents,” Menken said. “Everything from renewing your driver’s license, to Department of Labor with workforce recruitment, … social services, is everything from child care to elder care. So it’s nice to have all these agencies in a one-stop-shop.”
The state is building a similar one-stop complex in Rapid City located at 221 Mall Dr. That 100,000 square foot facility will house the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Revenue and South Dakota Lottery, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
Menken said that although several departments will already be represented in Rapid City, it makes sense for the state to have a multi-use facility in Spearfish.
“We’re already a healthcare and retail, (and) educational hub, if we could also expand upon that and become more of a governmental services hub too, that’s great for the whole community,” he said.
