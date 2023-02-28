Crime 2 copy.jpg
SPEARFISH — More details are slowly being released by the Spearfish Police Department regarding the death of a man Saturday evening at 1905 Absaroka St., in The Reserve housing development.

Assistant Chief Boyd Dean told the Pioneer Tuesday morning that the incident, which began at approximately 6 p.m., was reported by a 911 call as an assault in progress. The first officer arrived on-scene five minutes after the call.

