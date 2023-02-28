SPEARFISH — More details are slowly being released by the Spearfish Police Department regarding the death of a man Saturday evening at 1905 Absaroka St., in The Reserve housing development.
Assistant Chief Boyd Dean told the Pioneer Tuesday morning that the incident, which began at approximately 6 p.m., was reported by a 911 call as an assault in progress. The first officer arrived on-scene five minutes after the call.
Dean said that the male subject allegedly fired a rifle to gain entry into the home, and a dog was hit by stray gunfire.
“No one inside the house was hit by gunfire.” Dean said. “When the first officer arrived on scene, the male suspect was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The Pioneer does not generally report on suicides; however, since there was an alleged crime prompting the 911 call and shots were fired outside the house, the Pioneer is disclosing public information.
Dean declined at this time to say what type of rifle and caliber was used, and said that the only shots that were fired from outside the house were used solely to gain entry. It was not immediately known how many shots were fired at individual locations.
“One of those shots would include the shot that the (suspect) used on himself.” Dean said.
Eight rounds were fired in total during the entire incident, and all rounds were accounted for.
“For the sake of the public’s piece of mind, let’s just reemphasize that all rounds were accounted for, there was no evidence of any of the rounds leaving the exterior of the home.” Dean said. “Officers got there as quickly as they could, and the assistance from the other agencies was greatly appreciated. We were able to get that scene taped off and, you know, there’s a lot of investigative work that goes into something like this.”
The number of people inside the home at the time of the incident is not being released currently, but Dean said there appeared to be a former romantic relationship between the suspect and a woman in the home.
“(The) suspect is deceased, and until we know that all family has been notified, we need to keep the name out.” Dean said regarding the suspect’s identity.
He said the suspect was on the premises when the officer found him, but declined at this time to say whether he shot himself inside or outside of the home.
Dean also said he has no indication of drugs or alcohol being involved at this time.
There hasn’t been any run-ins of this type of nature with the suspect and law enforcement before.
“When I got briefed of this, I had never heard of the guy.” Dean said. “We are investigating everything we can into his background to include, you know, any evidence of mental health issues and stuff like that.”
As previously reported in the Pioneer, one resident near an entrance of the development counted at least six emergency response vehicles passing their home, and could hear other first responders entering another part of the subdivision. Other residents said part of Absaroka Street was blocked off for several hours.
Agencies that responded were: Spearfish Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Spearfish Ambulance Service, and South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks.
The incident remains under investigation and the Pioneer will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.