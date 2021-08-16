Asphalt milling on Jackson Blvd./University St. to 3rd St.

SPEARFISH — Crews are scheduled to begin asphalt milling from University Street to 3rd Street Monday, the project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday.
Expect lane closures, flaggers, and detours. After asphalt milling is completed on the south half of Jackson Boulevard, traffic will be switched from the north side of Jackson to the south side of Jackson. While milling asphalt from University Street to Ames Street traffic will likely be detoured south onto Iris Street from Harvard Street to Ames Street. Please be patient and reduce speeds on residential side streets during this time.
Traffic will remain on the milled surface on the south half of Jackson Boulevard as asphalt patching, crack repairs, and the asphalt overlay are completed on the north half of Jackson. Then traffic will be switched back onto the newly paved north half Jackson Boulevard and asphalt patching, crack repairs, and the asphalt overlay will be completed on the south half.
