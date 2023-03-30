Asphalt crack sealing to begin in northwest S.D. Mar 30, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pioneer staff reportsBELLE FOURCHE — Highway Improvement Inc., from Sioux Falls, will begin asphalt crack sealing on various highway routes in northwest South Dakota, starting Monday.Each route will take approximately one week to complete and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order: • U.S. Highway 85: beginning in Belle Fourche and running north 12 miles.• U.S. Highway 85: beginning at the Harding County line and running north 12 miles.• S.D. Highway 20: beginning 12 miles East of Buffalo and ending in Prairie City.• S.D. Highway 79: beginning at the Highway 79 and Ludlow Road Junction and ending at the North Dakota State Line.• U.S. Highway 212: beginning in Maurine and ending in Faith.• S.D. Highway 34: beginning in Belle Fourche and ending in Whitewood.Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through construction via flaggers and a pilot car.Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSD Supreme Court hears Kevin Costner dispute, pandemic relief caseRobert “Bob” GeisZachary ‘Zach’ Daniel TurbivilleNoem approves $13M for SURF expansionAnother chance to watch the Northern Lights?Welcome home Yellow JacketsChris Martin needs physio to help him prepare for gigsMassive solar tornado creates vibrant Northern LightsLead commissioners hear appeals about two vicious dog declarationsBelle Fourche hosts 2023 prom Images CommentedLil Nas X says sorry to trans community over transitioning joke (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
