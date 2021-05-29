Asphalt concrete overlay to begin on U.S. Highway 85 next week

LUDLOW — The South Dakota Department of Transportation said crews will begin laying an asphalt overlay four miles south of Ludlow on U.S. Highway 85, beginning the week of May 31.
Traffic on U.S. Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.
Work on the project includes an asphalt overlay, new centerline rumble strips, edge rumble strips, and pavement markings.
The prime contractor on the $540,000 project is Anderson Western Inc. from Bismarck, N.D. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 29.
