LEAD – “I grew up in a biker family, where rebellion meant getting a physics degree,” physicist Mark Hanhardt joked on Thursday.
Hanhardt, who serves as the Experiment Support Specialist for the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, is from Sturgis and said he feels very fortunate to live and work so close to his home and family, while most physicists must work hundreds of miles from home. Hanhardt is an experimental and nuclear physicist, but as the Experiment Support Specialist for the lab he has the opportunity to work with scientists on a variety of different experiments, offering his expertise and support whenever he can. With about 29 active research experiments going on underground right now, and about 15 of those in dedicated, clean lab space, Hanhardt stays pretty busy. He interacts with scientists from 494 different institutions that represent 120 different countries, including the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Russia.
“Maybe this is me just being naively utopian, but I really like when I’m underground with people from a bunch of different backgrounds and everyone is on the same page,” he said. “There is no quarreling. We’re all getting along because we all have the same goal and the same curiosity. I’ve worked in other places where we had international contingents and there was always some tension there. I’ve never experienced that here. It’s a very cool place to work. It’s not unusual for me to be the only native English speaker underground. But everyone speaks the common language of science. Most people on site do speak English, but even if they don’t speak a lick of it, we can still write down equations to communicate with each other. We all speak math.”
On Thursday, Hanhardt took time out from his work underground to participate in the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center’s new “Ask A Scientist” program. Held on the second Thursday of each month, the program brings in scientists to do question/answer sessions with the public.
“Every month we are going to feature some of the scientists so they can interact with the public and community, and ask what they want to ask,” said Ursula Ward, guest experience manager with the visitor’s center. “Hopefully it will be educational and inspiring and a great opportunity for them to interact with the people. When Sanford came on and took over the visitor’s center, a big part of what we had hoped to do was more outreach and more making (the lab) tangible and real to the community. If they can actually see and talk with, and touch someone who is really involved with the project, I think it just brings it home more. I big part of Sanford’s mission is their outreach and inspiring all people about science.”
On Thursday a small group grew over the two hours Hanhardt spent discussing all aspects of his work with the lab, in a way that boiled complicated science and its processes down into a relatable manner, with a touch of lighthearted humor from his friendly personality.
One of the many questions Hanhardt addressed related to scientists’ need to do their experiments underground, and the significance of the 4,850 level. Hanhardt explained that the scientists seek to get away from highly energetic muons that bombard the earth from the solar wind and from electromagnetic radiation resulting from cell and radio towers. Scientists who are searching for specific particles and signals, such as that which would result from detecting dark matter, need to be as far away from those particles, called muons, that are constantly bombarding the earth.
“For every 10 million muons that are on the surface of the earth, only one will actually make it through all that rock at the 4,850,” he said. “Muons are so noisy and so energetic and big as far as nuclear physics is concerned, that if I were to take a dark matter detector and put it on the surface, I’d be getting so many muon signals every second I’d never be able to pick out a dark matter signal.
“It would be like trying to hear a cricket in the middle of Lambeau Stadium when they’re playing with the cheering crowd,” he added.
He added that the scientists underground can see more particles coming from the direction of the Open Cut, than from any other place in their position at the Sanford Lab.
“If we have an experiment that is closer to the Open Cut, or if we have an experiment where you can tell the direction particles are coming from, you can see a lot more from (the Open Cut) because there is not a mountain blocking it. That’s weird, by the way. When you’re nearly a mile underground and you’re looking at your data and suddenly you see a bunch of stuff coming from over there.”
Hanhardt, who worked on about 30 experiments before coming to the Sanford Lab, which is common for physicists, told a story about one instance when he lost all of his data due to electromagnetic radiation exposure. He was at the tail end of 72 hours of staring at a series of data collection, when one of his colleagues walked into the room with a cell phone. When the phone rang and his colleague took the call, all of Hanhardt’s data was lost.
“That same experiment, where someone ruined it with a cell phone, I ended up wrapping that experiment all in tin foil, and I had enough left over for a nice hat,” he joked.
Outside radiation interference is why scientists underground take extensive measures to shield their detectors even more than the mile of rock above them. The LZ dark matter detector uses 72,000 gallons of water in a giant tank as a shield. The Majorana experiment uses 100,000 pounds of lead bricks, “all stacked brick by brick by grad students,” Hanhardt said. Additionally, he said Majorana adds 30,000 pounds of polyethylene, 15,000 pounds of plastic scintillator that lights up whenever a muon makes it through to the detector, and 10,000 pounds of aluminum platting, to shield the sensitive detector.
“This (Majorana experiment) has a 12 foot by 12 foot footprint, with the weight of a half loaded 737 on it,” he said. “It’s built on a 3-foot thick concrete pad and I can’t believe it hasn’t sunk through. It’s very heavy.”
One of the experiments Hanhardt has been working with the most lately is CASPAR, an astrophysics project that seeks to re-create the heart of the sun and watch for nuclear fusion reactions. To do this, they have built a linear accelerator that is about 50-feet long, and scientists spend their days shooting particles of hydrogen and helium at various targets to try and watch nuclear fusion reactions. Unlike many other accelerators where physicists are dealing with high energy, CASPAR’S goal is to get the energy as low as possible. In order to do that, Hanhardt explained that the experiment obtained a 70-year old accelerator from Notre Dame that has been outfitted with the latest technology in instruments.
“The chamber in which the target is held, in which we create that fusion and re-create the heart of the star, looks for all the world like a bomb from a 60s SciFi movie,” he said. “It’s called the Hector Detector. That is just so satisfying to say. The little disc is in the middle of that thing and when it undergoes nuclear fusion it outputs gamma radiation, and that gamma radiation is picked up by all the sensors and I use that data to understand the stars better.
“So, you shoot your particle down the accelerator at a very low energy, and when it hits you can watch the reaction unfold,” he continued. “It’s awesome physics. If you ever get into physics, you want to get into accelerator physics, because it’s literally just shooting one thing at another and then watching what happens. It’s so cool.”
The next “Ask a Scientist” program is planned for Nov. 10, from 1-3 p.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
