LEAD – “I grew up in a biker family, where rebellion meant getting a physics degree,” physicist Mark Hanhardt joked on Thursday.

Hanhardt, who serves as the Experiment Support Specialist for the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, is from Sturgis and said he feels very fortunate to live and work so close to his home and family, while most physicists must work hundreds of miles from home. Hanhardt is an experimental and nuclear physicist, but as the Experiment Support Specialist for the lab he has the opportunity to work with scientists on a variety of different experiments, offering his expertise and support whenever he can. With about 29 active research experiments going on underground right now, and about 15 of those in dedicated, clean lab space, Hanhardt stays pretty busy. He interacts with scientists from 494 different institutions that represent 120 different countries, including the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Russia.

