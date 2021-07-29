As costs rise, so do nonprofit allocation requests: Meade Co. hears organizational funding presentations

STURGIS — Increases in nonprofit funding requests in Meade County reflect the need for more competitive wages, economic development incentives and infrastructure, and the increased cost of goods and services.
The Meade County Commission continued its budget solicitations from nonprofit organizations, inviting representatives to address the commission with funding requests for the 2021-22 fiscal year. So far, 18 outside organizations have submitted a wide range of requests.
The most significant budget request this year comes from the Elk Creek Conservation District. The district, which has received $15,000 for the last two years, asked for $107,000 this year — a 600% increase. Connie McPherson explained that $40,000 of that would be to help hire a district manager.
“We’ve had a lot of trouble,” she said. “We had a really good employee for a number of years, but since then we had to shut down the office because of COVID, and then an employee quit and one passed away. We’re hoping for a bigger budget so we can offer more competitive wages.”
Additionally, the Elk Creek Conservation District budget request calls for the purchase of a John Deer 1590 no till drill, at a cost of $67,000. The purchase, McPherson said, would provide rental revenue for the Elk Creek Conservation District, as well as fill a need for producers who have suffered from low commodity and stock prices due to the pandemic.
“Research has shown that the revenue from renting the aforementioned drill would help fund a permanent district manager,” the budget request states. “We feel that our district could eventually become completely self-funded, which would ease taxpayer burden in the near future.”
McPherson added that the Elk Creek Conservation District covers land from the Pennington County line back to the Lawrence County line, as well as the southern half of Meade County and south of Highway 34 to Wasta.
The Tri-County Conservation District budget request of $25,000, while significantly lower, was the second largest increase this year at 150%. According to the budget request, the increased funds would help pay for wages for a district manager, as well as a tree cooler for the organization that planted 5,321 trees last year.
“I’m grateful for the sales and plantings we had this year considering the current and economic climate and conditions,” Amy Schuelke wrote in her request.
The Meade County Senior Citizen’s Center asked for a doubled allocation this year, in order to pay for a weekly Tai Chi and a “Sit and Stretch” seated yoga class for members. The $2,000 that the senior center requested would help pay the instructors for the exercise classes.
An allocation of $25,000 to the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation is a 47% increase from last year, but Amanda Anglin, executive director of Sturgis Economic Development Corp. said when combined with funds from the city of Sturgis and other investors, it will go a long way toward expanding, recruiting and growing business. Currently, Anglin said there are more than 20 small businesses that are looking for available lease space in Sturgis. She reported that there are plans to build a new multi-unit building in the Sturgis Industrial Park, as well as to renovate the Incubator Building in the Industrial Park to accommodate three local entrepreneurs. The funding would also help provide an incentive package of grants and loans for an upcoming Independent/Assisted Senior Living facility.
“Due to the volatile and rising cost of construction, this needed housing initiative is expected to be a multi-million dollars project, significantly higher than previously anticipated,” the request states. “Without financial assistance from SEDC and the city pursuing other sources, this essential project is at risk of not breaking ground.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.