LEAD — The biology of the butterfly is fascinating, and its beauty is inspiring for artist Cary A. Thrall, and that’s why she chose it for her latest fence mural at Manuel Brothers Park.
Thrall and her team of Mara Jacobs, Annicka Gunderson, and Elsie Schafer worked last week to create the butterfly that now adorns part of the fence at the park. It’s the latest in what has become a series of creations that give a nod to the history of the town with the Famous Faces four panel installation in 2018, the denim landscape in 2019, a science fiction and history installation on each side of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center in 2020, and now another scientific focused installation for 2021 showing attributes of the natural beauty of the world with this year’s butterfly.
“I love the life cycle of butterflies because I love the part where they completely dissolve in the cocoon and then come back to a new version of what they are meant to be,” Thrall said. “I find that to be fascinating. There is a certain type of cell in the butterfly that helps break it down when it goes from a caterpillar to a butterfly. Those cells are called imaginal cells, and their job is to break down the caterpillar and restructure to become a butterfly. Also, it’s something that not only has scientific value for teaching, but it’s beautiful and inspiring.”
The latest creation on the park fence is created with recycled and upcycled products. The red medallion surrounding the butterfly is crafted with hot air balloon fabric, and the shiny wings are mosaics designed with DVDs and CDs.
Thrall’s work in the park is part of a project grant from the S.D. Arts Council, with sponsorship from the Sanford Lab and the Northern Hills Alliance for Children. Additional sponsorships and support come from Explore Fitness & Adventures, Ormseth Acupuncture, Lead-Deadwood Arts Council and the Handley Center. A component of Thrall’s work in the park is going into the classrooms at First Step Childcare Center in Deadwood, to work with the youth on art projects relating to butterflies. The children worked with Thrall to create tissue paper mosaics of butterflies.
“I’m a peaceful activist, so I’m able to work with a lot of people and help them see what their visions might be. Not only through these touch points with the Linking Fences projects, but also individually to inspire and help them see what their visions might be, focus on the goals in their lives then help them become what they are meant to be as well,” she said. “For me to be able to do a butterfly with this group and the kids, and just working in Lead again is very meaningful. It’s really great to be able to support the community and get a lot of people involved. This opportunity kind of came out of the chain link fence.”
Through her business, Cat Scratch Studios, Thrall has created 13 fence murals throughout Western and Central South Dakota. She’s responsible for the fence murals at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center, all of the murals in the Manuel Brother’s Park in Lead, one in Gregory, and a few in Lower Brule. Each project has brought partnerships and funding through many sponsorships and sources over the years. It began in 2017 with a call for art from the Matthew’s Opera House. They received a Community Innovation grant through the Bush Foundation. In 2019, Thrall was part of the second cohort of the South Dakota Change Network, also generously funded through the Bush Foundation. Over the years, funding has come from private local sponsors and other agencies.
The artwork at the fence is not the only beautiful thing that is created when she’s working, but the relationships that are formed while spending hours weaving the fabric in and out of the chain link, are also highly valuable and effective.
“I always knew I wanted to do things for the people who helped me become who I am,” Thrall said. “That, for me, was to do things within a community and teach people that whatever you’re doing in your life, if you have a community surrounding you and supporting you, you can do anything. We have groups that are involved with mini-lessons or material prep, and many people come to the fence as volunteers. There are opportunities that arise because we support each other. People come to volunteer and experience this relationship building process. We’re at the fence talking for days in a row. You really get to know people. I find that to be so valuable and necessary. I love offering the opportunities to do that. It gives people a place to check in, connect and be supported or supportive. I had such support as a kid growing up in this community. I really want to offer that to other people, not only here, but other communities too. Giving people the time and space to have the connections is important for mental health, deeper connections, inspiration, and many other reasons. I love this project.”
