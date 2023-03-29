Artist Bruce Speidel helps Spearfish 7th-graders discover insights into the world around them.jpg

Local wildlife and scenery artist Bruce Speidel from Sundance, Wyo., presented workshops to the Spearfish Middle School seventh-grade students, sharing his skills/techniques for drawing and painting realistic artwork.

Photos courtesy Spearfish Foundation for Public Education

SPEARFISH – We can all gain new insight through the world around us, and seventh-graders at Spearfish Middle School recently got to look deeper at perspectives of nature during a visit from local wildlife and scenery artist Bruce Speidel, a project supported by the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education.

“We learn from experience. Students gain new insights by meeting professional artists, asking questions about their media, techniques, meaning, passion, and experiences as an artist,” Mary Karns, Spearfish Middle School art teacher, said. “It encourages growth and vision regarding their own future, whether it be as an artist or in some other related field.”

