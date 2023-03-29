Local wildlife and scenery artist Bruce Speidel from Sundance, Wyo., presented workshops to the Spearfish Middle School seventh-grade students, sharing his skills/techniques for drawing and painting realistic artwork.
Photos courtesy Spearfish Foundation for Public Education
SPEARFISH – We can all gain new insight through the world around us, and seventh-graders at Spearfish Middle School recently got to look deeper at perspectives of nature during a visit from local wildlife and scenery artist Bruce Speidel, a project supported by the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education.
“We learn from experience. Students gain new insights by meeting professional artists, asking questions about their media, techniques, meaning, passion, and experiences as an artist,” Mary Karns, Spearfish Middle School art teacher, said. “It encourages growth and vision regarding their own future, whether it be as an artist or in some other related field.”
Karns explained she had seen Speidel’s artwork on display around the local area and was impressed with his work, so she asked the artist, based in Sundance, Wyoming, if he would be interested in putting on a workshop for her students.
Speidel agreed, remembering the impact of visits from artists when he was a student.
“I remember artists coming in when I was in school, and it fueled lots of fire,” Speidel said.
The workshop was funded through a grant from the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization which provides financial (approximately $100,000 annually) and community investment in academic programs within the Spearfish School District.
“We are proud to support this project,” Mary Pochop, chair of the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education board, said. “When young people get to meet with passionate people willing to share the stories of their journeys, everyone can be inspired, and it was exciting to see the students engage with a local artist.”
“Students were attentive, questioning, investigating everything Mr. Spiedel had to say and share,” Karns added. “There were a lot of quiet ‘Oohs’ and ‘Aahs’ as new works were displayed. At the end of the workshop, students studied his original artwork and asked even more questions.”
Karns said her primary goal for the artist workshop was to encourage students to look around them and change viewpoints from simple to realistic, complex, detailed artwork.
“My hope was to give our students new experiences into the world of art, photography, business, and future career options,” she said. “Bruce is an amazing artist; I loved the way he was down to earth with the kids answering their questions and pointing out his learning ups and downs. We are all still learning.”
To support programs like this and learn more about the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, visit www.spearfishschools.org.
