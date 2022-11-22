Artemis House welcomes new directors.jpg

The Artemis House has hired two new directors. On the left is Renae Servaty, executive director, and on the right is Stacy Edwards, program director. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Artemis House is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve those affected by domestic and sexual violence, as well as working to prevent violence through advocacy and awareness. The organization recently hired two new directors to help facilitate their mission.

Stacy Edwards started her new job as program director on Oct. 31, previously working at the organization as the shelter advocate. The organization also welcomed Renae Servaty as the new Executive Director on Nov. 7. Servaty previously worked for the Northern Hills CASA Program as their director of program management.

