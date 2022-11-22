SPEARFISH — The Artemis House is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve those affected by domestic and sexual violence, as well as working to prevent violence through advocacy and awareness. The organization recently hired two new directors to help facilitate their mission.
Stacy Edwards started her new job as program director on Oct. 31, previously working at the organization as the shelter advocate. The organization also welcomed Renae Servaty as the new Executive Director on Nov. 7. Servaty previously worked for the Northern Hills CASA Program as their director of program management.
Edwards has worked for the organization since 2013, and before that she was a crisis line advocate for a little over a year, worked in long-term care as a certified nursing assistant amongst patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and has also worked in home health.
When discussing the effect that COVID had on domestic violence and the organization, Edwards said that she’s seen in increase in people seeking help.
“There seems to be an increased need for people escaping. I think COVID pushed a lot of people together in situations where they would have left if they’d been able to.” Edwards said.
According to a report by the Council of Criminal Justice, there was a review of 12 U.S. studies from multiple cities, showing that, “domestic violence incidents increased 8.1% after jurisdictions imposed pandemic-related lockdown orders.”
Edwards said that since COVID began, they have been at full capacity at the shelter. This is something she’s noticed happening at other shelters as well.
“I don’t know if so much the need (for shelter) has increased, but more people, I think, are leaving (violent and unhealthy domestic situations).”
The report by the Council of Criminal Justice said that the main reason for domestic violence increasing is “unclear,” but “pandemic-related economic impacts,” such as increased male unemployment, childcare and homeschooling stress, and increased financial insecurity likely, “exacerbated factors typically associated with domestic violence.” The report also said that poor coping strategies including alcohol and substance abuse could have possibly elevated the risk of abuse.
The shelter has seven rooms to house families or individuals experiencing domestic violence, and also help’s many people around the community.
Servaty worked at Northern Hills CASA for 11 years prior to her new position with the organization, and decided to take the plunge and try something new.
“I was just looking for another organization in the community that I thought I could help (and) provide that leadership for.” Servaty said.
She has always leaned towards jobs that serve the general public.
“I’ve previously worked in education, and since then, I’ve always looked for positions that I think are helping the community.” Servaty said.
The organization currently has six full-time employees and five crisis line advocates, and both Edwards and Servaty said they are looking to hire a Shelter Advocate.
The official website for the organization said the Shelter Advocate’s role is to work with those checking into the shelter, making sure to provide support and resources before, during, and after their stay.
“We just need someone who will know to put people first.” Edwards said about the right person for the job.
