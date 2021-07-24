Artemis House receives $20,000 grant

PIERRE — The Victims of Violence Intervention Program, Inc., Artemis House, located in Spearfish, was a recipient of a $20,000 Community Innovation Grant awards from the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF). Community Innovation Grants are offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation and focus specifically on supporting community problem-solving projects. Sixty-three applications were submitted in Round 1 and fourteen resulted in securing funding. Each of these west river nonprofits were awarded $20,000 each.
“We are so thrilled to have been awarded a Community Innovation Grant by SDCF to learn about the needs of survivors of color and implement needed changes to best serve anyone impacted by domestic or sexual violence. We have understood for some time that unless organizations like ours understand the unique experiences black, indigenous and other people of color survivors face, we will likely not be providing the best services possible to all our clients. We want to prioritize this going forward and we are so excited that the SDCF saw value in our approach to strengthen racial equity in our work with survivors of domestic and sexual violence”, said Ayesha Meer, executive director, Victims of Violence Intervention Program, Inc., Artemis House.
Through a needs assessment conducted by Victims of Violence Intervention Program, they learned domestic and sexual violence against black, indigenous and other people of color was much greater than others in their communities. A study will be conducted focusing on the experiences of survivors in western South Dakota. Using a 3-phase process that includes collecting information, publishing results in peer journals and media outlets, Victims of Violence Intervention Program will be better equipped to serve and empower survivors. By inviting area organizations and
Round 2 of the Community Innovation Grants application process opened July 1 and closes July 30, 2021. To learn more about funding opportunities offered by the SDCF, visit their website at https://www.sdcommunityfoundation.org/.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.