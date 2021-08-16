Arrests for drugs, drunken driving down at Sturgis rally

STURGIS (AP) — Data from the South Dakota Highway Patrol shows arrests for drugs and drunken driving are down at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally compared to last year.
According to the Highway Patrol, DUIs are down 14% while misdemeanor drug arrests dropped 34% and felony drug arrests declined by 8%.
According to the patrol, citations and warnings are up from last year. Citations climbed 20% and warnings are up 23%.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said last week that his deputies are generally looking past enforcing possession of small amounts of marijuana.
The use of medical marijuana became legal in South Dakota on July 1, but the state is still developing regulations. Gov. Kristi Noem is challenging the constitutionality of legalizing recreational marijuana, with the matter currently before the state Supreme Court.
The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began Aug. 6 and concluded Sunday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.