SIOUX FALLS — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown, and Newell ended their seasons Saturday at the state tournament, held inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Three area wrestlers emerged as state champions: Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman, Lead-Deadwood’s Trinity Zopp, and Sturgis Brown’s Reese Jacobs.
Graveman earned top honors in the girls’ 132-pound weight class. She pinned Pierre’s Gianna Stangeland in 53 seconds in the title match to emerge as a state champion for the second straight season.
The tournament ended with Graveman-Fierbach receiving the Dale Westberg Memorial “Most Falls Award.” Her four pins took a total time of 3 minutes 38 seconds.
“It was a blessing,” Graveman said. “This is the second year of girls’ wrestling in South Dakota, and I’m honored to be a two-time state champion.”
Graveman also thanked those who have supported her throughout this endeavor.
Zopp emerged victorious from the girls’ 154-pound division. She pinned Webster Area’s Annie Witt in 1 minute 12 seconds of the title match.
“I just do one match at a time, and sportsmanship means a lot,” Zopp said. She added she is really excited about her state title.
Zopp started wrestling as a third-grader in Hermosa. Current Hill City head coach Dakota Hunsaker was her coach.
Jacobs placed first in the Class A boys’ 170-pound division. He pinned Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tae Ellenbecker in 3 minutes 12 seconds of the championship match.
That ended a state tournament in which Jacobs pinned all four of his opponents. This placed the Scooper junior in rarefied air.
“I have never, in my life, had an athlete record four pins in the state tournament and score the maximum 30 (team) points,” said Scoopers’ assistant Steve Keszler, who has coached for 32 years. “I’ve had some 29 and a halfs, but I’ve never had 30.”
Jacobs said the state tournament really gets his adrenaline going.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for my team,” Jacobs said. “We did great; we fought hard. Being the first to pin all the way through for Steve Keszler is a great, awesome experience.”
Spearfish’s Oakley Blakeman placed second in the Class A boys’ 145-pound weight class and ended a season that included his 200th career victory. Teammate Clayton Donovan earned fourth place at 152 pounds.
Two other Spearfish girls earned placings. Maraia Kruske finished second at 106 pounds, with Shea Irion fourth at 113.
Spearfish head coach John Bokker said state had its frustrating aspects. “They’ve been working hard their whole lives,” Bokker said of Blakeman and Donovan.
Bokker added many opponents Donovan had previously defeated found spots on the top-eight podium. The coach added he really wanted to put a Blakeman banner in the wrestling room denoting an individual state champion.
However, the tournament was not without its bright spots for the Spartans. Graveman-Fierbach pinned all four of her state opponents in the first period.
“Taylor (Graveman-Fierbach) is a whole new level of wrestler,” Bokker said. “Girls can’t hang with her, just her relentless action. Her last match this year was her 100th win.”
Belle Fourche’s Thomas McCoy captured third-place honors in the Class A boys’ 138-pound weight class. Kyra Vandenberg finished sixth in the girls’ 106-pound division.
McCoy said his knee began hurting in the second period, and he did not really open up the way he wanted to. He was seeded eighth coming in, and third place is his best-ever state finish.
“The state tournament really has never been that great for us,” said Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell, who is stepping down from that post. “It just seemed like a lot of the kids were turning the corner.”
Abell said all of the Broncs competed well, and the team’s performance pleased him. He praised Vandenberg, Logan Tyndall, Cade Bickerdyke, and McCoy for their efforts.
“It’s going to be tough to walk away, but I think I’m walking away at the right time,” Abell said.
Seven other Sturgis Brown boys’ wrestlers earned placings in their respective weight classes. They were Kaden Olson (third place at 126 pounds), Kelton Olson (third at 132), Aiden Werlinger (fourth at 195), Tegan Zebroski (fifth at 113), Zak Juelfs (seventh at 220), Perry Ketelsen (eighth at 145), and Braden Temple (eighth at 152).
Sturgis Brown’s Brooklyn Baird claimed third place in the girls’ 113-pound weight class. Teammates Madison Snyder (fifth place at 126 pounds) and Brooklyn Brant (eighth at 120) also earned placings.
Brandon Valley won the Class A boys’ individual title at 252 points. Sturgis Brown placed sixth at 117 points, followed by Spearfish (40 points) and Belle Fourche (22.5 points).
Canton emerged as the Class B boys’ individual team champion at 155.5 points. Newell finished with two points.
Pierre won the girls’ team championship at 146 points, with Spearfish third at 83. Sturgis Brown tied for 10th place at 42 points, followed by Lead-Deadwood (30 points) and Belle Fourche (15).
“We got the guys together before that last round and told them we had to have some big wins, and we did,” Sturgis Brown head coach Mike Abell said. He praised all eight of the Scoopers’ place winners and pointed to Jacobs’ pin in the finals.
“Top six is our goal every year,” Mike Abell said. “I’m not going to be mad at sixth place.”
Sturgis Brown defeated Harrisburg 37-30 on Saturday for fifth place in the Class A dual tournament. The Scoopers fell 34-23 to Rapid City Stevens in their opener before downing Tea Area 38-30 in a consolation semifinal.
Brandon Valley toppled Rapid City Stevens 32-25 for the championship.
Visit the sdpb.org website for the match-by-match results for each state tournament bracket.
