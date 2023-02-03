BELLE FOURCHE — Area high school boys’ and girls’ wrestlers competed in the 45th annual Belle Fourche Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Jan. 27-28, in Belle Fourche.
There were 21 teams battling for the team trophy.
In the girls’ division, Lakota Tech won the tournament with 122 points; Spearfish finished second with 96 points, Rapid City Stevens placed third with 86 points, and fourth place went to Sturgis Brown with 62 points.
The boys’ title went to Sturgis Brown with 325 points, Rapid City Stevens placed second with 235 points, Belle Fourche finished fifth with 109 points, and Spearfish earned a sixth place finish with 98 points.
The Scoopers had six champions.
Korbin Bunch won at 106 pounds, Thayne Elshere (138), Kalvin Ketelsen (145), Reese Jacobs (182), Aiden Werlinger (195), and Zak Juelfs (220).
The Scoopers had four wrestlers with second place finishes, three with third place finishes, and one fourth place finish.
The Lady Scoopers came home with two champions; Brooklyn Baird at 113 pounds and Madison Snyder at 126 pounds.
“It was a good weekend, winning the tournament and such, but we still have stuff to work on, stuff that we have been showing in the room but still is being done wrong on the mat,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Browns head coach. “We have to make sure that what we need to fix is fixed and that is what I told the team, we can’t do the same old things and expect to win be matches, we can make the changes and then we will win the big matches down the road.”
“We are closed to where we need to be, but this is the final push, only three weeks left, we need to stay healthy and hopefully bring home some hardware in three weeks,” Able added.
This was Belle Fourche’s Justin Walker’s first year coaching at this tournament.
“Yesterday (Friday) was our best day. We came out really well, with three in the semi’s, and seven still in the wrestle backs,” said Walker. “We had a 170 pound freshman getting two pins, and a 120 pound wrestler getting a win against Sturgis. Overall it was really good, and they did awesome on day one,”
Walker said day two didn’t go so well for the Broncs.
“On day two, we came out and stubbed our toe really hard right off of the bat, and did not wrestle our opening matches as well as we should have,” said Walker. “But we learned some lessons and did well in the wrestle backs and have a few kids placing and are in the top five and considering the teams here (Sturgis, Stevens, Custer and Moorcroft), so it is nice to be in the conversation with those top teams, and hopefully in the future will crack into the top five.”
Mike Sneesby, Lead-Deadwood’s coach, said the team learned a lot in this tough tournament.
“On Friday, we wrestled really well, coming into today we had nine alive still and placed about half of those. This is a tough tournament, and with a number of place winners we are happy. We wrestled well and a lot of stuff learned, and we had one wrestler, Miles Renner, in the boys’ finals,” Sneesby said.
Trinity Zopp, of Lead-Deadwood, won the girls’ championship match with a fall in 40 seconds over Jordan Wain.
Cory Neuharth, a Spearfish assistant Spearfish coach said the team wrestled with intensity.
“Looking at the weekend, we have a really young team, and they keep wrestling with intensity and enthusiasm and staying in good positions, we had a few kids in the semi’s, and unfortunately we did not have anyone in the finals, but had some in for third, fourth, fifth and sixth places,” said Neuharth. “We just have to continue to improve, January is a grind and is a long month and we are healing up, so overall I am happy with our performance.”
Joel Martin, Spearfish girls’ wrestling coach, said it was a good day.
“This is a good local tournament for us, there is some strong competition and we did good today,” said Martin. “We are a little short on girl power and we had three or four open weight classes which hurt us, and we rested one of our girls this weekend due to injury, overall we wrestled to our seeds and I could not be more happy, when you wrestle to your seed, it is a good day.”
The Lady Spartans had two champions, Maraia Kruske at 106 and Taylor Graveman at 132 pounds.
Kruske, a Spearfish senior, won the championship match against Trinity Duran, of Rapid City Stevens, with a pin in just over two minutes. “I have wrestled Trinity (Duran) over the last tow years and it is always a fun match when we go out there. I was pretty excited to get the low single right off the whistle. It is always fun to wrestle your friends, and you never know how it is going to go. So I am glad it went my way and happy with the outcome,” said Kruske.
Spearfish’s Graveman was awarded the most pins in the least amount of time. Graveman had three pins in a total of one minute and six seconds.
