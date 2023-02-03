5. wrestle (1).jpg

Reese Jacobs, of Sturgis Brown, with a record of 39-0 gets a technical fall over Tanner VanScoy, during the championship match on Saturday in Belle Fourche. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Area high school boys’ and girls’ wrestlers competed in the 45th annual Belle Fourche Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Jan. 27-28, in Belle Fourche.

There were 21 teams battling for the team trophy.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.