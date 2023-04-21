By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
NORTHERN HILLS – Spearfish High School welding and drafting students and Lead-Deadwood High School welding and cabinetry students walked away with top honors at the South Dakota State SkillsUSA Conference in Rapid City at Western Dakota Technical College April 13-14.
Spearfish students placing at this year’s conference include:
Jacob Schneider, senior, gold in individual welding;
Paul Hourigan, senior, Hudson Ewert, junior, and Kaleb Ranek, junior, gold, welding fabrication;
Piper Johner, senior, gold, in welding sculpture;
Loman Hanson, senior, bronze, individual welding;
Loman Hanson, senior, bronze, welding sculpture;
Anissa Pietzyk, junior, gold in pin design;
And Anissa Pietzyk, junior, silver in technical drafting.
“My students left for the event prepared and ready to work hard and their efforts paid off ten-fold,” said Spearfish welding instructor Kristi McCoy. “This is our seventh year competing in SkillsUSA, and my students accomplished goals that we have been working to achieve since we started participating in 2016. The most sought-after goal has been to win all three welding competitions. To my amazement, they did just that. We have been so close multiple years, and to finally succeed is so unbelievable.”
McCoy said that was just the tip of the iceberg.
“We had a first-time gold medal win in individual welding and for the first time, the same three-person welding fabrication team won gold two years in a row,” McCoy said. “There have been two national champions from Spearfish High School since we started competing in 2016. Both were second-time attendees to the national conference so I have very high hopes for a strong placing from our fabrication team this year who placed 18th out of 40 last year at the national conference.”
Lead-Deadwood students placing at this year’s state conference include:
Ashley Lary, senior, gold, cabinetmaking;
And Michael Gerving, silver, individual welding.
“I have had Ashley and Michael in class since the seventh grade,” said Lead-Deadwood CTE architecture/construction teacher Jim Studioso. “Ashley takes her time and pays attention to details. Over the years she has made cabinets in class for the Lawrence County courthouse and Open Bible Church of Rapid City. She entered last year and received second place and she worked harder to take first place this year. Michael also entered last year and received fourth place and he worked hard practicing welding. It paid off for him as well, He took second place this year. They are both well deserving of the awards.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said the school couldn’t be more proud of Lary and Gerving’s success at the competition.
“The students have put in a lot of time and effort into SkillsUSA and these honors were definitely well-earned and -deserved,” Jacobs said. “I also want to say a big thank you to our CTE department and in particular, Jim Studioso. They have pushed these students to try something outside of the traditional activities. Being involved with these competitions gives students more avenues to find their interests and passions, which hopefully leads them down a rewarding career path.”
Competition categories included welding, technical drafting, automotive refinishing, diesel equipment technology, urban search and rescue, commercial baking, mechatronics, first aid & CPR, plumbing, job interview, restaurant service, and HVAC, just to name a few. Overall, there are more than 120 possible contests students can compete in at SkillsUSA.
“This year’s South Dakota conference held 30 of those events, SHS students competing in seven,” McCoy said. “The welding competitions have become the most popular events at the South Dakota State Conference over the past few years and this year over 75 high school and technical college students competed for the top three places.”
The gold medal winners from both schools will be traveling to Nationals in Atlanta, Ga., in June to vie for the title of national champions.
“A special thanks goes out to the sponsors, judges and industry partners of the welding event who spent hundreds of hours prepping and planning the contests, helping put on the event, judging, and donating thousands of dollars’ worth of materials and prizes,” McCoy said.
