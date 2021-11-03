NORTHERN HILLS — Substitute teachers have always been in high demand, but for the last few years area school officials say the number of available subs has dropped significantly, and that has some superintendents concerned.
“It has been magnified now for the last year,” said Belle Fourche Superintendent Steve Willard, as he discussed the drop in sub numbers. Willard went on to explain that in past years the district, which is comprised of five different school buildings, has always been able to find substitutes to cover classes when a teacher was sick or absent due to school activities or personal leave. But this year, he said, subs are not always available.
“We have been short at least five or six substitutes on a daily basis (some days), so we have to figure out how to have administrators or counselors or teachers cover each other’s classes. Let’s say we have one person missing in each building, and you can’t find any subs. Then, the secretary at 20 minutes before school starts, says to the principal ‘we don’t have a sub for this class.’ Then the principal has to figure out I can go cover it in the morning, or the counselor is going to have to cover it in the afternoon. So it really becomes a time crunch to go cover those classes. It’s terribly stressful.”
In Lead-Deadwood, Middle School principal Jay Beagle said the district only has about 30 substitute teachers, and they need to have about 50. This year, he said there have been times when the district has had to use support staff such as paraprofessionals and administrators to help cover classes.
But, Meade County School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said having other staff members cover classes is not an ideal solution although it is what most districts have to do before resorting to combining classes. Thankfully, Kirkegaard said he doesn’t think his district has had to combine classes, but sometimes other teachers in music or physical education are pulled from their normal duties to help sit in for teachers who are absent.
“That’s not ideal because the support staff is there for a reason and they can’t fulfill their job description if they’re doing something else,” Kirkegaard said. “I know that we’ve had principals on a regular basis taking classes to meet the needs. Maybe the music program for the day is defunct because we had to have a music teacher help us do something else. It’s not ideal, but we have capable and willing individuals throughout the district and they do what they need to do to make it happen.”
In Meade County, Kirkegaard said there are five rural attendance centers and six school buildings within the school district. While he did not have a specific number of active substitute teachers, he said the district can always use about 10 to 20 more, especially this last year.
“The last two years have certainly been challenging,” he said. “The last two years with COVID and labor shortages and all of the things that go with it, the sub shortage has escalated.”
Kirk Easton, Superintendent of the Spearfish School District said the district currently has 106 active substitute teachers to cover five different school buildings. That compares to 180 subs before the COVID-19 pandemic. While that may seem like a lot, Easton said there are times when subs are hard to find.
“One of the challenges we have is that some people will sign up to be a sub, but they only want to sub at the elementary or they only want to sub at the high school,” he said. “Then we have people who are signed up to be subs who are also signed up in Belle Fourche. Well, Belle Fourche contacts them before we do, or we might have some that go on trips, like they winter in Texas or something like that. While we may have a large number on our list, every day they are not available.”
While districts prefer substitute teachers who have some teaching experience or a teaching certificate, the qualifications are not mandatory for short-term subs. Willard said anyone who is interested in a short-term substitute teaching position that would fill in for teachers on an “on-call” or day-by-day basis, must fill out an application with their district office and successfully pass a full background check. Willard said a willingness to work with kids is also quite helpful.
“If you enjoy children, it’s fun to work with them,” Willard said. “I always learn as much from them as they do from me. It’s a good part time job. The hours aren’t too bad.”
The requirement for long-term substitute teachers is more stringent, officials say. Substitutes who fill in for teachers who have to be gone for longer than a few days due to maternity or medical leave, or other approved reasons, should have some teaching experience.
In an effort to help school districts with substitute teachers, the S.D. Board of Education recently amended rules that govern long-term substitute teachers, to extend the length of time they can serve. Under the administrative rule amendment, which will be considered by the Legislature’s Interim Rules Review Committee, a long term substitute can serve for 45 cumulative school days when a teacher is on a temporary leave of absence, such as what is needed for maternity or medical leave. The amendment also provides additional flexibility for leave when the substitute has a teaching certificate.
“We know that school districts sometimes have difficulty filling long-term substitute positions,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a statement. “This new rule aims to strike a balance of providing districts more flexibility while at the same time ensuring that students are taught by qualified educators.”
While local superintendents said the rule change will help fill the need when teachers have to take extended leave, there currently are not any long-term substitute teachers in the Northern Hills. But when the need arises, superintendents said they will take all the help they can get.
“One of our core groups of long term subs are retired teachers, and maybe they didn’t keep their certificates but they were certainly quality teachers,” Kirkegaard said. “We were concerned that we wouldn’t be able to use some of our retired teachers for long term subs and I think the DOE did a great job of coming up with some guidance that allows us to continue to put quality people in the long term positions and go from there.”
